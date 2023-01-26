Half Moon Bay shooting believed to be act of workplace violence, sheriff says

All evidence points to workplace violence in the case of a suspect accused of killing seven people and injuring one at two separate farms in the Northern California town of Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and district attorney said at a Tuesday press conference. The mass shooting occurred only two days after a gunman fatally shot 11 people in the Southern California city of Monterey Park.

The suspect, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, used a legally purchased semi-automatic handgun to shoot and kill five adult men and two adult women of Asian and Hispanic descent, Sheriff Christina Corpus said Tuesday. Zhao also shot and injured a male adult; the individual was out of surgery and in stable condition on Tuesday morning, Corpus said.

Zhao was booked into the San Mateo County Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree attempted murder, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. San Mateo County District Attorney Steven Wagstaffe said that Zhao has not yet been formally charged, and his arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

"We've never had [an incident] like this in this county with this many deaths at one time," Wagstaffe said.

Zhao was found in his car in the parking lot of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office substation in Half Moon Bay after the shooting and taken into custody, the sheriff's office said Monday. The preliminary investigation indicated that he acted alone.

The sheriff's office said that Zhao is believed to a current or former coworker of the victims at both farms and detectives are still determining a motive. The suspect was cooperating with the investigation, and "there is no further threat to the community," Corpus said.

Half Moon Bay is a rural community, 30 miles south of San Francisco, dotted with dozens of farms. The first shooting occurred at about 2:20 p.m. at a farm in the 12700 block of San Mateo Road, also known as state Route 92, the sheriff's office said. At the scene, deputies found four people dead with gunshot wounds, the sheriff said. A fifth person, with "life-threatening injuries," was transported to Stanford Medical Center.

Shortly after and only about a mile away, three more victims were located on the 2100 block of Cabrillo Highway South, also known as state Route 1, at Concord Farms, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Concord Farms is a family-owned business that has been growing mushrooms at this location since 1987. "We are shook and very eager to gain more information from the authorities and their investigations," Aaron Tung, principal at Concord Farms, said in a statement. "Our hearts are with the victims, their families and the Chinese American community—from Half Moon Bay to Monterey Park."

Corpus said the investigation is looking at whether there is a connection between the two farms. All of the deceased were adults, and the sheriff's office was working to identify them and notify families, the sheriff said.

"There were farmworkers affected tonight," San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller said at a news conference Monday. "There were children on the scene at the incidents. This is a truly heartbreaking tragedy in our community."

Gov. Gavin Newsom shared on Twitter that he was at a hospital meeting with people injured in the Monterey Park shooting when he learned about the Half Moon Bay shooting. "Tragedy upon tragedy," Newsom wrote.

Rep. Anna Eshoo, who represents the Half Moon Bay area in Congress, called the shooting an "unfolding tragedy" and added, "Half Moon Bay is a beloved and tight-knit community, and we all stand with them and the families of the victims during this dark hour."