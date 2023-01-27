If you had asked me a week ago about Highway 92 in Half Moon Bay, I would have said it offers a relaxing drive through the woods unless you were out at night or in the rain.

But after Monday afternoon, any sense of enjoyment is disrupted when entering town and passing the mushroom farm where four people were found dead that day, victims of a mass shooting that’s shaken up the coastal Bay Area community.

Highway 92 begins in Half Moon Bay, and the shooting was just yards from the sign that greets visitors or thanks them on their way out of the city along Highway 1.

Until now, I’d never even noticed the farm but that’s likely to change.

In this photo taken by drone, a cluster of mobile homes at the California Terra Garden, formerly Mountain Mushroom Farm is shown in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. A farmworker accused of killing seven people in shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms, including this one, has been charged with seven counts of murder. Prosecutors filed the charges Wednesday. A court appearance for 66-year-old Chunli Zhao was postponed until Feb. 16. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Pointing out sites of criminal activity is nothing new after my nearly 20 years in journalism, but never has a tragedy of this magnitude happened so close to home. My home.

Half Moon Bay is about 15 miles and 25 minutes from my childhood home in Pacifica, and I first heard of Monday’s shootings in a Facebook message from my mom.

“Shootings getting closer to home,” she wrote. “Now on Hwy 92 at a mushroom farm and another … on Hwy 1 south of 92.”

I thought she meant something like a drive-by shooting. As details came out, I realized that the very kind of tragedy I’ve been covering for my entire career had struck a community that had a place, even a small one, in my heart and history.

Chunli Zhao, 66, is accused of shooting four people during a workplace dispute at California Terra Gardens farm. He is also suspected of driving three miles to Concord Farms on Highway 1 and killing three more people before his arrest at a San Mateo County sheriff’s substation. Zhao told a television station that he had been bullied, and reporters have begun to shine a light on the deplorable living and working conditions for farm laborers in the area.

Three days before the Half Moon Bay shootings, 11 people died during a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park near Los Angeles. The killer there was identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, who took his own life.

Both shootings initially raised questions of racial motivation, however neither involved hate crimes. Still the fact that both shooters were themselves Asian has the potential to fuel anti-Asian American sentiment already prevalent across the country, including in the Bay Area.

I’m Japanese American and was fortunate enough to be shielded from racism during my childhood thanks to the diverse schools I attended. This lasted into adulthood (outside of a brief stint in Wisconsin 20 years ago), but I recognize other friends and family members of Asian descent face racism, discrimination and microaggressions.

Beyond that, I’m mostly reeling from the Half Moon Bay shooting because of its proximity to Pacifica and some of my old stamping grounds, like Half Moon Bay State Beach or Main Street, with its downtown coffee shops, restaurants and shops.

The shooting scene is just up the street from a local 7 Eleven where I bought a $30 Lotto scratcher ticket (and lost) last year during a family New Year's gathering. An Airbnb we rented for the occasion was less than a mile from the second shooting.

I never expected my next visit to Half Moon Bay to cover a mass shooting.

A tribute banner is displayed along with candles and flowers at Mac Dutra Park in a makeshift memorial to honor mass shooting victims in Half Moon Bay, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Seven adults were killed by one suspect at two different locations on Monday. (Ray Chavez/The Mercury News/TNS)

I related to Lori Skender, a former Half Moon Bay resident who now lives 12 miles away in Belmont. She returned Thursday and left a sign at the makeshift memorial for victims at Mac Dutra Park. Her sign had a heart and said “rest in piece” and “we love you.”

“I just wanted to give back,” Skender, 65, told me.

She emphasized shootings can happen anywhere and the Half Moon Bay tragedy reinforces that notion.

Several residents and I agreed Half Moon Bay had been known nationwide for surfing and pumpkins, and we lamented Monday’s shooting would be added to the list.

Almost everyone I talked with told me they’re determined to prevent the tragedy from being part of their city’s identity. They hope the community can learn and evolve — in this case, that involves becoming more aware of the farming community.