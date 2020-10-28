Halloween night will feature a rare blue moon

Even though it’ll be different due to the pandemic, this year’s Halloween does come with a special treat: a rare blue moon.

A blue moon doesn’t mean the moon will appear blue, but rather, that there are two full moons occurring in one month. There was a full moon on Oct. 1 and Halloween will be the second for the month.

According to NASA, it is the first blue moon to appear on Halloween since 1944 and the next one will be in 2039. The last blue moon occurred on March 31, 2018.

So, even if you don’t get to trick-or-treat or go to a party as you normally would, make sure to take a peek outside this Halloween to appreciate the spooky sight above.