Halloween traditions upheld in Santa Rosa; trick-or-treaters hit the streets

As tradition calls for, hundreds of children and their accompanying relatives gathered along McDonald Avenue on Halloween night to trick-or-treat in Santa Rosa’s leading neighborhood for spooky spectacles.

Homeowners on McDonald rose to the occasion, decorating their historic Victorian homes to match various themes, creating mini magical worlds for children and adults alike to explore.

Katherine Bosco, 7, arrived early Monday evening, choosing trick over treat.

She hid in the back of her father’s pick-up truck parked along the street and popped out at passersby, giving them a scare. She’d then yell, “Happy Halloween!” and offer them a wave and a cheeky smile. She was dressed as Queen Bee from the show “Miraculous.”

She said her family drove down Monday from Redding to visit “grandpa” and participate in the annual trick-or-treating extravaganza.

JJ Daniels, who dressed as a witch, went by the name of Mugwort Autumn Raven for the night.

Her pickleball friends frantically added finishing touches to her witch’s tavern as the sun went down. They were all dressed as witches, and were stocked with over 5,000 pieces of candy — ready for the swarms of candy-craving kids to come by.

There was also a medieval-themed house, adorned with ivy and protected by large castle gates, as well as a Death Valley campgrounds-themed house that featured guitar-playing skeletons seated around a campfire, fixing a car and grilling.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xq7FSWf46GQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The renowned Willy Wonka-themed house made a comeback this year, and was decorated with a mechanical Wonka that waved from its post on the rooftop. Large candy in colorful wrappers was strewn around the home’s yard, which also featured a conveyor belt lined with Everlasting Gobstoppers.

Ruth Skidmore, a homeowner along McDonald, said her family hands out roughly 8,000 pieces of candy each year, and hundreds of kids walk the street.

“It’s kinda like an unwritten rule that you don’t decorate until Halloween day,” Skidmore said, as her friend and landscape designer, Juan Medoza, used ropes to raise a massive ghost statue behind her.

She bought her house on McDonald 15 years ago and has been decorating all-out every year, except during the pandemic.

Ghosts resembling Death Eaters from Harry Potter and skeletons were the highlights of her decorations this year.

Down the block, Jenn Yang, dressed as the White Rabbit, decorated her house in the theme of “Alice in Wonderland.” Bright red cardboard mushrooms and a giant teacup were on display for trick-or-treaters, but her children say they want something scarier for next year.

“Yeah, they are ready for it,” she said laughing.

Her kids, Atlas Yang, 9, and Alina Yang, 7, helped their mom hand out candy, sneaking a couple pieces for themselves before they left to go trick-or-treat. Atlas dressed up as Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and his sister accompanied him as Sally.

“We're super excited!” the Yang kids said, as they scarfed down some candy.