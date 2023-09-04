Hang glider airlifted to hospital after crashing on California mountain, video shows

A man was airlifted to a hospital after getting injured in a hang gliding crash, California officials said.

The man endured “serious injuries” on Sept. 3 after crashing on Black Mountain in the Rancho Peñasquitos area, San Diego Fire Department officials said in a post on Twitter now rebranded as X.

A man in his twenties suffered serious injuries in a hang glider crash at about 6pm Sunday. Copter 2 & firefighters on the ground located the patient on the north side of Black Mtn. He was taken directly to hospital via Copter 2. #rescue pic.twitter.com/m5pigZMOY7 — SDFD (@SDFD) September 4, 2023

Firefighters on the ground found the man, believed to be in his 20s, on the north side of the mountain, officials said.

Crew members hiked to the man off Glider Point Trail, firefighters told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

He was airlifted to a hospital by helicopter, officials said.

Black Mountain Open Space Park is 2,352 acres and access to the 1,554-foot summit is via a 2.5-mile hike, according to the city of San Diego’s website.

The man’s current condition is not known at this time.