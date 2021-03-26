Hanna Boys Center announces new CEO

Cameron Safarloo has been named the new CEO of Hanna Boys Center, effective April 26. He replaces Brian Farragher, who announced in late 2019 his plans to step down after a five-year tenure, citing personal reasons. More recently Tom Coughlan and Stefanie Smith had been serving as co-CEOs of the nonprofit teen residential treatment center on Arnold Drive in Sonoma.

Safarloo, 57, comes to Hanna with more 30 years of operation management and leadership experience, both within the for-profit and nonprofit sectors. For the past year he has served as CEO at Youth Homes, a Northern California nonprofit organization providing residential and community mental health services to the foster youth population.

“Cameron brings extensive skills and experience to Hanna which will be invaluable as we navigate the opportunities and challenges facing our organization,” said Daniel Young, chair of Hanna’s board of directors, in the press release announcing Safarloo’s appointment.

“I am honored and grateful to the board for the opportunity to strengthen its mission of working together with the community and staff to build safe, nurturing, and resourceful infrastructure to better position this under-served youth population for resilience and long-term sustainable independence and success,” said Safarloo in the announcement.

Previously, Safarloo served as COO for Cure Violence, a global nonprofit organization headquartered at University of Illinois at Chicago.

He has also held various executive leadership positions within multi-national corporations, start-up, and social service organizations, according to the appointment announcement.

Safarloo has an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and he received his undergraduate degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology.

He will begin his role on April 26. He will lead Hanna Boys Center while Courtney Jackson and David Yale will continue to serve as the co-principals of Archbishop Hanna High School, on the Hanna Boys Center campus at 17000 Arnold Drive.

Hanna endured troubled times over recent years with allegations of child sex abuse inflicted by a priest who ran the center years ago and, more recently, a clinical director who was fired after his arrest in 2017. The former CEO, Brian Farragher, who during his tenure was criticized for his leadership style by multiple former and current faculty members, retired in 2020. Farragher was in charge when a former clinical director won a $1.1 million whistleblower lawsuit after Farragher fired him after he raised concerns to the board of directors about alleged bullying taking place among the residents on campus.