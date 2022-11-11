Subscribe

Happy 247th birthday from Santa Rosa to the United States Marine Corps

November 10, 2022, 4:38PM
The motto of the United States Marine Corps is “Semper Fidelis,” Latin for “Alway Faithful,” though it’s usually shortened to Semper Fi.

On Thursday, the faithful, both in person and in memory, were present in Santa Rosa at a luncheon marking the 247th anniversary of the day the USMC was created by the Continental Congress.

Hosted by the Santa Rosa Detachment #686 Marine Corps League, the event was part ceremony, part birthday party and part history lesson with a special exhibit showcasing memories of Sonoma County Marines.

