100 Amazing Wines 2022: Happy anniversaries

From wine businesses handed down for generations to wines produced for decades, these four Sonoma County wineries are celebrating milestones this year.

Ridge Vineyards — 60 years

This is a bit of a cheat, as Ridge began its life in 1962 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. But in 1966, Ridge began bottling a zinfandel-based wine from old-vine grapes grown in Alexander Valley and named it “Geyserville.” An old-school field blend that includes carignane, petite sirah and mataro (mourvedre), Geyserville has been produced every vintage since 1966 — a remarkable run.

Ten years later, Ridge winemaker Paul Draper discovered the nearby Lytton Springs vineyard in Dry Creek Valley, established by William Litton in the early 1900s, and began bottling Ridge Lytton Springs, another field blend with zinfandel as the base. In 1991, Ridge purchased the Lytton Springs property, built an eco-friendly winery and today still produces its multiple zins, petite sirahs, carignanes and mataros there, most based on grapevines planted 50 years ago and earlier.

Dry Creek Vineyard — 50 years

When civil engineer David Stare broke ground on his Dry Creek Valley winery in 1972 — the first in the valley since Prohibition — he had France in mind, its Loire Valley sauvignon blanc and chenin blanc wines in particular. Against expert advice, Stare planted the vines that would produce the wines he wanted to drink, and 50 years later, Dry Creek Vineyard is one of California’s gold-standard makers of sauvignon and chenin blancs, along with chardonnay, zinfandel, merlot and cabernet sauvignon.

Multiple sauvignon blancs are made today at Dry Creek Valley, including the flagship Fume Blanc. Although chenin blanc eventually fell out of fashion and became financially nonviable to grow in Sonoma County, Stare and his now-president daughter, Kim Stare Wallace, remain committed to the grape, sourcing chenin from the Clarksburg AVA along the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The Stares have celebrated their 50th anniversary this year with a 2022 Chenin Blanc Cremant Brut sparkling wine, crémant being the term used by Loire valley winemakers for their bubblies.

Jordan Vineyard & Winery — 50 years

In 1972, Tom and Sally Jordan constructed a French-inspired chateau and winery in Alexander Valley and committed to producing just two varietals, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon, from estate-grown grapes. Their wines, made by Rob Davis from the first vintage (1976) until he retired in 2019, have been darlings of sommeliers and restaurateurs across the country for their balance, food-friendliness and resemblance to wines produced in Burgundy and Bordeaux.

When John Jordan formally took control of the winery from his parents in 2005, he began improving the estate vineyard and allowed Davis to enhance the Jordan cabernet with Bordeaux red varieties purchased from others. Once homegrown, Jordan’s chardonnay transitioned to sourcing from Russian River Valley, a cooler region more suitable to the variety than the warmer estate location in Alexander Valley. Fifty years later, Jordan bottles the same two varietals. The style of the wines remains similar, poised and refined, under Davis winemaker protégé Maggie Kruse.

Cline Family Cellars — 40 years

Fred and Nancy Cline and their family celebrate their 40th year in the winemaking business, a journey that has taken them from Contra Costa County to Sonoma Carneros and seen them become important players in the old-vine zinfandel and Rhone Ranger movements. Along the way, they’ve found ways to offer tiers of wines with supermarket availability and priced for everyday enjoyment.

In 1982, Fred inherited a bit of money from a grandfather, Valeriano Jacuzzi, one of seven brothers who designed the Jacuzzi whirlpool bath. With those funds, Fred opened Cline Cellars in Oakley in Contra Costa County, home to old-vine plantings of zinfandel, mourvedre and carignane. In 1991, Fred and Nancy relocated the business to Sonoma County, bought 350 acres in Carneros and added chardonnay, viognier, pinot noir and other varietals to their mix. They also established the Jacuzzi Family Vineyards brand and winery in 2007, also in Carneros, in a nod to Valeriano Jacuzzi’s Italian roots and the wines of his native country. Aglianico, anyone?