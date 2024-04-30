A Sea Ranch resident captured the “remarkable” birth of a harbor seal pup on camera earlier this month.

Karen Wilkinson, a volunteer seal docent for the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, was leading a small tour of the Tide Pool Overlook seal rookery in The Sea Ranch on April 16 when she spotted what she said looked like a very large or bloated seal.

Wilkinson, who enjoys taking nature photos as a hobby, took out her camera and trained it on the seal, taking photos and video. Minutes later, a seal pup entered the world.

Wilkinson, 57, posted the video of the birth, along with various other images and videos of the animals, on a private Facebook group for The Sea Ranch owners and residents. She has since uploaded it to YouTube.

Wilkinson, who has volunteered as a docent at the Marin County marine mammal rehab center since 2017, called the birth “awe inspiring.”

“I noticed a large seal on the beach, and she was kind of going in circles in the sand … Her behavior was just different from the other ones,” said Wilkinson in a phone interview. “I just felt like something’s gonna happen.”

Wilkinson pulled out her camera and, in a matter of minutes, the seal had delivered the pup into the world.

The timing of the birth — in the morning with few people around — couldn’t have been better, according to Wilkinson.

“That particular seal was very close. It was just really special,” she said.

The mother seal was also facing away from her, so Wilkinson could “see all of the action.” She explained that sometimes the seals are tucked behind rocks when they give birth, and can even deliver their pups in the water.

Wilkinson said everyone in the group was “pulling for” the seal as she gave birth, and celebrated once it was over.

“We all got to share that moment,” said Wilkinson.

After the birth, the seals nuzzled each other and entered the ocean.

The whole day was joyous, according to Wilkinson.

“More people came, and it was just like this lovely moment where people were sharing their stories with the next person and the next person,” she said. “I would say all day long it was just really celebratory.”

Seeing a seal give birth is relatively rare, according to Wilkinson. She said that she knows some people who have been seal docents for over 20 years and have never seen a birth.

For Wilkinson, though, this birth was her seventh.

"I considered myself lucky the first time. This one came, number seven, I just can't believe it," she said.

But out of all seven of the births, “none of the others came close” to this one, according to Wilkinson.

“She delivered the pup between her body and where I was standing,” said Wilkinson. “It was just a perfect view on a really calm morning. It was just very very unique.”

Wilkinson is on somewhat of a lucky streak with her wildlife photography, as the day before capturing the seal birth, she saw whales in the surf off Black Point Beach.

“I think it’s part luck, but I think it’s attention,” she said. “Attention is so rewarded when you’re looking at the natural world because the more you look, the more you see, and the more you see, the more curious you are, and the more curious you are, the more you’re going to look. So it just sort of feeds itself.”

To see more of Wilkinson’s photography, visit her website at www.mpkw.com.