Harini Logan of Texas wins National Spelling Bee in first-ever spell-off

Harini Logan, a 14-year-old from Texas, won the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee late Thursday night in a dramatic, unprecedented spell-off.

Harini, who was competing in the bee for the fourth time, correctly spelled 21 words in a rapid-fire 90-second burst at National Harbor in Maryland, outlasting runner-up Vikram Raju, 12, of Colorado, who correctly spelled 15. The spell-off followed several heart-stopping rounds during which neither contestant was able to prevail.

After she was announced the winner, Harini jubilantly held the trophy high over her head. "This is just such a dream. I'm overwhelmed," she said. "I just had to take a deep breath and tell myself that I just go out there and do my best and whatever happens, happens."

Vikram fought back tears and struggled to take a breath as LeVar Burton, the competition's host this year, asked, "Will we see you next year?"

"Yes," Vikram said.

The three-day competition, held fully in-person for the first time since 2019, drew students from around the country and a few from abroad. Most were middle-school age - the cutoff is eighth grade - but this week two were 7. Many were first-time qualifiers, after winning local and regional bees; others, like Harini and Vikram, were veterans.

Families, coaches and others sat in the audience at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center while, around the country, friends, relatives, teachers and classmates watched the live broadcast. Two hundred twenty-nine contestants had taken the stage in Tuesday's preliminaries to spell a word from a 4,000-word list, answer a multiple-choice vocabulary question about a word on that list and then spell a word that could appear anywhere in the Merriam-Webster Unabridged Dictionary.

Some contestants answered quickly. Some drew it out, asking question after question until the screen behind them turned red, warning that only a few seconds remained. Their fingers fluttered to scribble invisible words such as "ikebana," "meunière," "wiliwili" and "obvertend" into their palms.

A misspelling prompted the ding of a bell: instant elimination. A correct spelling meant living to spell again.

"Does this word contain the Greek prefix mono, meaning 'one'?" Florida's Juan Rondeau, 13, asked about "mononucleosis." (It did.)

"Does it come from the Latin 'ic', meaning 'related to'?" Indiana's Ishan Ramrakhiani, 14, asked about "ineradicable." (Yes.)

"Can I have the spelling?" California's Vikrant Chintanaboina, 13, quipped of "suffrutescent." (Ha ha, no.)

In the vast hotel atrium, Charlotte Walsh, 13, of Arlington, Va., tried to relax with her father and younger brothers. A poised taekwondo brown belt who is home-schooled, she had been a competitive speller since age 6, and at 10 she had come to the bee and tied for 51st place. This time, Charlotte was number 202, so she wouldn't be up until the evening. It was just after lunch now, and she was spending her free time studying words. She also carried a secret weapon: a lucky stuffed octopus with rainbow-colored tentacles named Gregory.

"I don't think they'll let me take him onstage," she said. Like other family members, Gregory would watch from the audience.

Harsha Dinesh, 13, of Ashburn, Va., had taken off from school to spend a week at the hotel with his father, Dinesh Chandrasekhar, 47. A giant Ferris wheel beckoned outside by the Potomac River, but on Tuesday afternoon the two were holed up in their hotel room, Chandrasekhar lobbing words and Harsha swinging.

"Ready?" his father said. "Pallid."

"P-A-L-L-I-D."

"Reflexology." "Tremulous." "Malfeasance." "Dopamine." "Flabbergast." Sometimes Harsha immediately knew the word. Sometimes he paused.

"Emancipatory."

Harsha frowned.

"For bigger words, take a step back," his father said. "Wait. Read it in your mind. Do not rush." He reminded Harsha of Braydon Syx, an Alabama contestant from that morning who had slowly, excruciatingly, repeated question after question as the seconds ticked away. "He did not rush," Chandrasekhar said. "And he got it right."

Chandrasekhar admitted he was no Jacques Bailly, the University of Vermont classics professor who has been the competition's official pronouncer since 2003 and enunciates each word with a vaguely Midwestern intonation.

"My accent is not that great. I have a thick Indian accent," Chandrasekhar said. "I'm not schooled here, so no matter how hard I try, even after 23 years, it's going to be hard for me to pronounce it the same way as people here do."

Harsha's favorite words are those rooted in English. The worst is French, he said. "French freaks me out."