Harrison Comstock, Sonoma County civic leader and Korean War pilot, dies at 95

Harrison Finley Comstock, the scion of a prominent Sonoma County family, civic leader and decorated Korean War veteran, had a way of making light of his life’s achievements.

Reflecting on his service as an Army Air Corps fighter jet pilot flying 100 Korean War combat missions and earning two medals, Comstock said in a 2012 interview: “I loved it and I was scared s---less. I never got over that in combat.”

Of retirement labors on his west county ranch, he said: “The split-rail fence needs repair. My vegetable garden is a shambles. I get around to everything at one time or another.”

Comstock, affectionately known as Bunny, died of cancer at his Occidental-area home on Sept. 13. He was 95.

His son Bill Comstock, who seemingly shares his father’s sense of humor, recently sold the last eight sheep of the many flocks his father had tended on the nearly three-acre ranch.

“He lost about $100 on each one he raised,” Comstock said. “He was a good farmer.”

Harrison Comstock, one of five siblings, was a proud fourth-generation resident of Santa Rosa, where his family settled before California was admitted to the United States.

His father, Hilliard Comstock, a World War I military officer, came to Santa Rosa as a teenager in 1907 and become an attorney in 1912, president of the school board in 1920 and appointed by Gov. Clement C. Young as a Superior Court judge in 1929, serving on the bench for 35 years.

“I think he held me to a higher standard, not that it worked,” Comstock mused in the 2012 interview with former Press Democrat reporter Chris Smith.

Comstock needed no prodding to volunteer for the Army in the wake of Pearl Harbor, sworn in in December, 1943, the year he graduated from Santa Rosa High School. He studied at Santa Rosa Junior College for a year and enrolled at UC Berkeley before he was called to duty in 1945.

Having learned to fly at Santa Rosa’s airport, he applied for the Army Air Corps and qualified as an aviation cadet, but World War II ended before he did any flying.

In August, 1950, he said he got a “very nice telegram” from President Harry Truman ordering him to report for duty at Hamilton Air Force Base in Novato.

Comstock survived two crashes — in a propeller-driven trainer and then a jet — before earning his silver wings in 1952. He flew 100 combat missions, mostly in an F-84 Thunderjet, dropping bombs and strafing in close support of U.S. ground troops in Korea.

He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with four oak leaf clusters and remained in the Air Force Reserves for 36 years, retiring as a major.

As a Santa Rosa attorney specializing in tax matters, Comstock partnered for most of his career with the late Jack Ryersen, a Santa Rosa High classmate and war veteran who served on the City Council.

Comstock served on the boards of numerous local organizations, including the former Santa Rosa Foundation, Santa Rosa Symphony, Sonoma County Bar Association, Rotary Club, Sonoma County Trail Blazers, Mulberry Land Company Duck Club, Cow Mountain Hunting Club and the Redwood Empire Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.

Fond of saying, “Never let work get in the way of fun,” he enjoyed family snow and water ski trips, camping, boating, fishing on the Klamath River with friends, duck and deer hunting and wilderness rides on the Trail Blazers’ treks, his last one in 2019.

Comstock soloed in a glider just before his 90th birthday, his son said.

“My dad was somebody to look up to,” Bill Comstock said. “He’s just the type of guy everybody wishes they were.”

Survivors, in addition to his son, are his former wife, Dawn Comstock of Santa Rosa; daughter Nancy Comstock of Sebastopol; stepdaughters Bonnie Alexander of Petaluma, Laurie Darby of Melbourne, Australia and Cynthia Stauffer of Ashland, Ore.; sister, Martha Comstock Keegan of Sebastopol; six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren,

He was predeceased by his former wife, Diane Comstock.

A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St., Sebastopol, with his friend Richard Lewis providing a barbecue.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pacific Coast Air Museum, Santa Rosa High School Foundation or the Sebastopol Union School District’s Sebastopol Educational Foundation.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.