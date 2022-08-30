Santa Rosa hash oil defendant returns to court, expected to enter plea

Court officials are expected to revisit the status of a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man charged in a hash oil explosion last week that rendered his family home uninhabitable and endangered his two young sisters.

Proceedings for Cameron Lenzini will continue Tuesday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court, where he’s expected to enter a plea and a judge might consider reducing his bail.

Lenzini is charged with two counts of child cruelty and one count each of manufacturing a controlled substance and setting fire to an inhabited building.

During an Aug. 23 arraignment, Judge Christopher Honigsberg set Lenzini’s bail at $150,000 but considered reducing it since the defendant has no prior convictions.

The matter was pushed to this week because Lenzini said he would need to live with family members with young children, which Honigsberg opposed.

Hash oil, also known as honey oil, has a high concentration of THC, which makes it much more potent than regular marijuana.

Butane is used to extract the concentrated oil from marijuana leaves in a process that can cause a room to fill with flammable, highly explosive gas.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Juan Valencia said hash oil labs may be prevalent in this area but are only discovered after explosions occur or search warrants are served.

More recent cases that were investigated by his agency include explosions that took place near Sebastopol on Oct. 17, 2019, and Jan. 28, 2020.

In the 2019 incident, two men suffered severe burns and 14 people were displaced when an explosion occurred at an apartment complex on Industrial Avenue.

The January 2020 incident occurred on Lone Pine Road near Gravenstein Highway and resulted in the death of a dog.

Just before 10 p.m. Aug. 23, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls regarding an explosion at a home on Russell Avenue in Santa Rosa.

Its garage door had been “blown open” and a fire was visible inside, according to Santa Rosa police.

Four adults and two children had evacuated the home and Santa Rosa firefighters put out the blaze.

Despite the explosion, which officials said knocked the home’s garage off its foundation, no major injuries were reported.