Hate crime reports more than double in Sonoma County

When Sebastopol resident Dennis Judd heard about the vandalism of a fountain he commissioned to honor his mother, a Holocaust survivor who died in 2016, it was hard for him to believe the crime was a mere coincidence.

Behind the fountain, which was found toppled and in pieces at Santa Rosa Memorial Park in June of last year, was a mosaic that named 12 of his mother’s family members who were killed during the genocide.

Police have yet to determine whether the vandalism met the definition of a hate crime, but there were 25 other cases in Sonoma County last year that did.

That number was more than double the number that occurred the year before, according to data released by the FBI.

As police investigated the fountain vandalism, and two others at the cemetery, Judd focused his efforts on rebuilding the fountain.

A month later, after donations to a GoFundMe fundraiser seeking help for the repair poured in, the fountain was spouting water again.

“I think whenever society is challenged, economically or with the pandemic, that makes it easier to come up with blame and hate,” Judd said. “And I think the message that needs to be put back out in society, as my mom would talk in her talks about the Holocaust, it was learn to deal with your anger before it translates into hatred.”

More than a year later, the case has gone cold due to a lack of evidence and a suspect, Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said.

Of the 25 hate crimes last year, four were anti-Jewish.

Reports of hate crimes motivated by anti-Black bias were the biggest driver of the local increase; a spike that coincided with a national and local reckoning over disproportionate toll of police violence on Black men and women, and other communities of color.

Statewide and national data show similar trends.

Teresa Drenick, the deputy regional director for the Anti-Defamation League’s Central Pacific region, said increased sensitivity over racial issues in the wake of the local protests, as well as the rise in attacks on Asian American and Pacific Islander community following the COVID-19 pandemic have likely contributed to the rise in hate crime reporting last year.

“Awareness and urgency to make those reports were heightened in the wake of the social justice movement,” Drenick said. “And also, coincidentally, the overt nature of hate crimes really exploded.”

News item: An unidentified person or group hijacks a Zoom meeting on homeless solutions hosted by the leadership council of Home Sonoma County on July 10, 2020. The digital intruders repeatedly say anti-Black and anti-Semitic slurs, as well as derogatory comments about the LGBT community.

Hate crimes are defined as offenses that are at least partly motivated by the perpetrator’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity, according to the FBI.

Unlike hate speech, which directs hatred against a specific group, hate crimes include overt acts of violence, threats, acts of intimidation or plans to commit a crime.

In 2020, data from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s nine municipal law enforcement agencies showed that 10 cases were related to anti-Black bias; four were anti-Latino; four were anti-Jewish; three were directed at gay men; two were anti-LGBT; one was anti-multiracial; and one involving “anti-other race/ethnicity/ancestry.”

In 2019, only two of the 11 hate crimes reported to Sonoma County law enforcement agencies were attributed to anti-Black hate, representing a 400% increase.

Black residents make up 1.5% of the county’s population, according to 2020 U.S. Census data.

The number of reported hate crimes in California rose 32% to 1,339 in 2020. When looking at hate crimes related to anti-Black bias, the data shows those crimes increased by 88%, going from 243 in 2019 to 458 in 2020 statewide.

Nationally, hate crimes related to anti-Black bias increased 40% between 2019 and 2020, and the hate crime category was the largest both years, as was the case for the statewide data.

Overall, hate crimes in the country increased by 40%.

Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director of Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board, said she was shocked but not surprised by the increases in anti-Black bias-related crimes.

Her daughter, who is Black and a member of the LGBT community, has faced in-person and online verbal assaults related to her identity while attending high school in Sonoma County, Person-Whitley said.

She was appalled to hear of last year’s Zoom hijacking of a Home Sonoma County meeting, an incident that prompted her to rally around two Black government leaders who were in attendance.