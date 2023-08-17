Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ individuals rising, data shows

Hate crimes against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals has increased across the U.S., according to data.

Bias-related crimes against LGBTQ+ people increased 70% — from 306 to 521 — between 2020 and 2021, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Hate crimes against gay men increased 41% — from 673 to 948 — in that period, the data shows.

“It’s not new that being LGBTQIA comes with stigma for many people, but we are in a really heightened period right now of a lot of attention and scrutiny and hate toward our community,” said Chelsea Kurnick, board chair for LGBTQ+ community center Positive Images in Santa Rosa.

“With that comes an increased risk of violence,” she added.

The Anti-Defamation League and GLAAD, the LGBTQ+ advocacy group, published a report in June documenting at least 356 anti-queer incidents motivated by hate in the U.S. between 2022 and 2023.

These included 138 incidents related to drag events and performers, and 11 cases of assault.

Nancy Moorhead, a member of the lesbian resistance group LezResist, which participated in the Sonoma County Pride parade June 3, said the chief cheerleader of hate and anti-gay backlash is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The attacks from politicians like DeSantis, who last year signed the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law, stem from the fear of losing power, she said. The bill prohibits classroom instruction or discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“I think they’re terrified of losing control of the white, male hierarchy,” Moorhead said, adding that she pins her hopes on younger people who have “grown up with LGBTQ+ people all around them.“

According to the ACLU, states in the past few years have advanced a record number of bills the organization says are essentially attacks on LGBTQ+ rights, especially transgender youth.