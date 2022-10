Skeletons dancing a macabre waltz, graveyards of chattering skulls and glimpses of ghosts are all meant to deliver a Halloween chill or thrill to visitors of these haunted homes across Sonoma County. From Petaluma to Rohnert Park to Santa Rosa, the undead come alive at night. You can check out these displays and more in person by following our online 2022 Halloween Decorations Map.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.