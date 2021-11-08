Hawaii police seek new leads in cold case murder of Bay Area woman

The murder of a Bay Area woman, unsolved for over 40 years, is being actively investigated again in Hawaii.

Valerie Ann Warshay, 26, had recently earned a master's degree in exercise physiology from Columbia and moved to California to accept a job with the state park system. She was living in El Granada near Half Moon Bay when she decided to take an extended hiking trip to Hawaii.

"She was a crazy fanatic hiker, a very physical sort of person," her boyfriend told the Hawaii Tribune-Herald at the time. "We hiked the entire coast from where we are in Santa Cruz and god knows how many miles through the mountains."

In late March 1978, she arrived on the Big Island for her solo vacation. But Warshay, a social butterfly, soon made many friends as she journeyed around Hilo. During the day, she would take hikes up Mauna Loa and other beauty spots, and at night she would return to her campsite at Harry K. Brown Park in Kalapana; park rangers noted she was always careful to have the proper permits.

On the night of April 22, Warshay spent the evening with some newfound friends at Kamoamoa, where they partook in a "jam session for music lovers," as the Tribune-Herald put it. Around 10 p.m., she headed back to her campsite. She was approached by two men who asked her if she would stay out with them, but she reportedly declined.

In the morning, a young girl picnicking with her family discovered Warshay's unclothed body at her coconut grove campsite. Warshay was dead from severe blows to the head; her belongings were found nearby, suggesting robbery was not the motive.

In 1980, Hawaii media reported police were "certain" they'd solved the murder. "Police feel certain they know who killed Warshay," the Tribune-Herald reported. "Their suspect has since been convicted in another murder of a young woman and is serving a life sentence in Oahu Prison."

That suspect was Stephen Ray Simpson, who lived in Fern Forest at the time of two 1978 murders on the Big Island. Simpson was found guilty of strangling Hilo College student Mary Catherine Drapp, but he was never put on trial for Warshay's slaying.

Now, Hawaii police are seeking any new leads in the case. Anyone with information or who met Warshay during her 1978 hiking trip are asked to contact Detective Derek Morimoto at 808-961-2380 or via email at Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300.