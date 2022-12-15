Hawaii swimmer fights off 12-foot tiger shark with a knife

A 68-year-old man fought off a shark with a diving knife after the animal bit him in the torso in waters off the Big Island of Hawaii, officials said. The shark-human encounter occurred less than a week after a woman was reportedly attacked by a shark off Maui.

The man was swimming in the water at Anaehoomalu Bay in Waikoloa about 400 yards from the shore on Tuesday when the shark tore into his lower-left torso, a news release from the Hawaii Police Department said. When he pulled out his diving knife, attempting to "fend off the shark," it released him, police said.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said reports indicated the animal was a 12-foot tiger shark.

The man, a resident of Waikoloa, was taken to Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital by the Hawaii Fire Department and is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Signs warning of shark activity were posted at resorts and by ocean sports operators at Anaehoomalu Bay, the DLNR said.

Last Thursday, a woman disappeared while snorkeling in the waters off Keawakapu Point near Kihei on Maui after her husband and witnesses said she encountered a shark, the DLNR said. The man swam to shore and called 911, saying that he wasn't able to find his wife after a shark swam by them repeatedly, SFGATE reported previously.

"An extensive search of the area around Keawakapu Point in South Maui failed to find the woman," the DLNR said.