Hawaii will not require tourists to be boosted to visit, in a reversal of COVID-19 plans

Tourists looking to visit Hawaii will not need to receive the COVID-19 booster shot to count as fully vaccinated, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday.

"In making this decision, we considered declining COVID-19 case counts in Hawaii, the continental U.S. and Europe," Ige said in a statement. "Hospitalizations have also dropped."

Ige also cited Hawaii's high rates of vaccination and boosting as a reason not to mandate boosters for visitors — statewide, 75.2% of residents have received the initial round of vaccines (two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and 35.8% have been boosted, according to Hawaii's COVID-19 dashboard.

But these loosened restrictions are a shift from as recently as a few weeks ago, when Ige told local news station KHON that the state's Safe Travels program, among the strictest in the country, would require visitors be boosted.

There has been much speculation about booster requirements for travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi. I want to emphasize that the program remains unchanged at this time and boosters will not be required for up-to-date status. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) February 8, 2022

"We do expect to be able to announce that in the next few days," Ige told the station Jan. 25.

Ige signed an emergency proclamation a few weeks ago to extend COVID-19 restrictions and urged residents and tourists to maintain their "diligence and patience."

The decision to not require visitor boosters was made in tandem with health officials, the state's four county mayors and various commercial industries, said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, incident commander of the state's COVID-19 response.

Visitors to Hawaii are still required to have temperature screens and either get a negative pre-travel test or show proof of vaccination in order to not quarantine for five days.

In a tweet, Ige continued to encourage Hawaii residents and visitors to "get boosted or vaccinated."

"It's one of the best defenses we have against COVID-19," he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.