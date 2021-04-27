Hawaii's rental car shortage is so bad tourists are renting U-Hauls

As reports of sky-high rental car prices in major tourist destinations like Hawaii continue, tourists are getting creative in their pursuit of an affordable vehicle for exploring.

Business Insider reported that Hawaii visitors are renting U-Haul's smaller vehicles, including pickups and cargo vans, for a few days to a week because the prices are lower.

"We have seen a considerable uptick in U-Haul rentals from customers who are visiting the islands now," Kaleo Alau, the president of U-Haul in Hawaii, told SFGATE in an email statement. "We realize this demand is occurring when tourists are unable to secure a rental car, or they learn that our rental fleet options are more affordable."

This has become a problem for locals, who now can't always access these rentals when they need them. "We are working everyday with our primary customer base — the islands' residential movers — to ensure we can still meet their transportation needs," Alau said. "We are recommending that if you have a move coming up, please call us ... and reserve your equipment well in advance."

These thrifty tourists may be on to something. The booking site Kayak reports "unusually high demand" in Honolulu this weekend (589% above normal), with the cheapest available car for rent from the Honolulu airport (a Ford Fiesta) costing $127 a day. To rent a U-Haul pickup in Honolulu this weekend it will cost $62.85, plus $0.89 per mile (so about $150 total for 3 days if you drive up to 100 miles and don't add any insurance).

Rental car prices have gotten so high in some places that authorities are investigating, according to a recent story by travel news site TravelPulse.

While there may be more tourists flocking to the island paradise now than in recent months, a CNN story suggests that's not the only reason prices have risen. Since rental car companies were hard hit by the pandemic, many had to sell off a significant chunk of their fleet in order to weather the protracted downturn in tourism and business travel. Now that there's demand, there simply isn't enough supply.

The best way to avoid inflated prices is to book far in advance, travel industry experts say, especially in places like Hawaii.

SFGATE travel editor Freda Moon contributed to this article.