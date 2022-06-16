After falling from its nest, hawk treated, successfully returned to tree in Santa Rosa

It was like watching a nature show on TV.

The arborist climbs up a rope, then a red-shouldered hawk is put in a nylon basket that is attached to the rope and pulled up, to be gingerly set on a branch next to his nest.

But it was real life and it was happening Thursday in a grassy area behind a Sutter Santa Rosa medical clinic.

“This is the critical time,” said Natalie Getsinger, raptor and rehabilitation release coordinator at the Bird Rescue Center in Santa Rosa. “The arborist will have to climb down, and when the tree moves the hawk might fall out.”

But instead, as arborist Seamus Quinn began to climb down from 75 feet up in the large ash tree, the hawk flew up to a branch right above the nest it had fallen out of a week ago.

“That’s good, that’s exactly what he’s supposed to do,” Getsinger said as she watched with her binoculars. “He developed a whole week while he was with us.”

It started with “life imitating art,” said Derek Knowles, a documentary filmmaker. One minute he was talking with the Bird Rescue Center about making a film, the next his girlfriend found a fledgling red-shouldered hawk in the parking lot. A call to him led to a call to the center and Getsinger coming to the rescue.

Mr. (or Miss, really — they don’t know the sex yet) Hawk, who was uninjured, was then examined and allowed to hang out for about a week with some other hawks near its size.

These birds fall or are blown out of trees every year in mid-June and are rescued and then renested from where they came from.

Merlin Schlumberger of the Merlin Arborist Group in Sebastopol said he and his crew have helped with the renesting of 10 birds this year.

The hawk soon flew over to a large redwood, and Getsinger said the bird would be there for a week or two. His parents should rejoin him and feed him from their daily hunt.

At the time Knowles’ girlfriend, Autumn Burnes, a Sutter family medicine physician, found the hawk, he hadn’t developed his pectoral muscles enough to fly, Getsinger said.

Coincidently, Burnes and Knowles had recently taken a nuthatch injured by their cat to the center. It was transferred to the Songbird Rescue Center, then stitched up and cared for until it could be released back into their yard.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wL0QiY8P-LI">Click here to view this embed</a>.

“I’ve been recently moving away from the human perspective to the animal perspective in my films,” Knowles said. “With more and more development, we will have more encounters with wildlife.”

He recently made a film about a Humboldt County tree sit where protesters were trying to halt 18 acres of redwood trees from being cut down.

Will the hawk really be able to readjust and coexist easily with his parents and at least one sibling? Yes, Getsinger said.

“When the arborists put the birds down next to their nests, they get this almost Zen calmness,” she said. “Like they’re home.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.