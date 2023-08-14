Hay barn west of Santa Rosa destroyed by large blaze visible to wildfire cameras

A fire on Sunday destroyed a 4,200-square-foot barn west of Santa Rosa, fire officials said.

Multiple witnesses called the Sonoma County Fire District about 9:45 p.m. to report flames coming from a barn on a dairy farm in the 600 block of Piezzi Road, in unincorporated territory, Division Chief Fire Marshal Cyndi Foreman said Monday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.794013&lat=38.4310901&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Smoke from the fire was “very visible” by ALERTCalifornia cameras, which are used to spot wildfires, Foreman said.

Firefighters responded and found the structure, which did not house animals or residents, full-involved in flames.

Crews quickly contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to a calf barn about 70 feet away, though the flames did cause minor heat damage to its exterior.

Firefighters spent hours dumping water on the flames , Foreman said.

No residents or animals were injured.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but officials believe it was likely accidental because nothing suspicious has so far been identified, Foreman said.

Santa Rosa Fire Department, Graton Fire Department and Gold Ridge Fire Protection District assisted in putting out the fire.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.