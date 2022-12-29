He fled Congo's war and froze on a Buffalo street

"He's dying, help!" the good Samaritan cried.

Three people brought Abdul inside the vehicle, covering him with their coats, said Savannah Jordan, 24, who said she was one of the people who came to his aid. Abdul was still breathing, but slowly. They urged a resident who Jordan said was filming the ordeal from inside a nearby home to let Abdul in to warm up, but that person refused.

They drove 20 minutes to Buffalo General Medical Center but found the emergency section blocked. Jordan said they tried to reach the main entrance but that people outside wearing scrubs refused to take Abdul in. The workers said to go to the emergency room. They spent another 40 minutes trying to get there, Jordan said, but the vehicle kept getting stuck on icy, snow-filled streets.

During that time, Abdul's breathing became very shallow, then stopped, Jordan said.

They eventually succeeded in getting him into a nearby children's hospital, where Jordan said doctors immediately began trying to resuscitate him. On Christmas Day, the hospital contacted Abdul's niece with the news that he had died.

"I'm very upset," Jordan said. "This is supposed to be the City of Neighbors?"

Michael P. Hughes, senior vice president with Kaleida Health, the network that operates Buffalo General, disputed Jordan's account, saying Abdul was taken directly to Children's Hospital and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ally did not want to believe this was how his cousin's story ends.

He looked over photographs of the two arriving to Burundi, then America. They'd flown seated next to each other on the plane and accompanied one another through each milestone of their lives.

After learning of Abdul's death, Ally went to the hospital, hoping his cousin had somehow been confused for someone else.

"I rushed there . . . to know if it was true," Ally said. "It was."

On Wednesday, as the snow began to melt, officials said they were bracing for the possibility of finding yet more bodies. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the National Guard will visit every home that lost power to do wellness checks, out of concern there are people who may have perished in their homes.

He singled out Abdul's story, describing it as "just terrible."

The dead also include Stanislawa Jozwiak, a 73-year-old refugee from Poland who set out Friday morning to a specialty market across town. Hours later, she called her daughter and said her car had slid off the road and that she was stuck. The older woman wasn't sure where she was and the snow was piling up quickly.

Her daughter, Edie Syta, and her husband tried to reach her mother but could barely make it up their street. She called the police and a snow hotline, desperate for help. On Christmas Day, friends found Jozwiak's car, her body inside.

Syta still doesn't know why her mother was so determined to leave her home. Perhaps Jozwiak, who wasn't fluent in English, didn't understand how severe the blizzard was predicted to be. Maybe she was simply eager to get fresh ingredients like carp and cabbage for the family's traditional Christmas Eve dinner.

"So many families are going to be broken," she said through tears. "And they're never going to look at Christmas the same."

Officials have not said how many people they are searching for, but posts on social media indicate a number are still missing. At least half of the 34 bodies recovered thus far were found outside. Several were found in their cars; others, like Abdul, outside on streets and sidewalks.

Lawmakers, community organizers and disaster experts say the storm's deadly toll is a result of the historic nature of the blizzard, bad timing, a dearth of emergency management resources and the immense difficulty of trying to force residents to abandon much-needed jobs, as well as their holiday plans.

Residents have also blamed officials, saying they didn't do enough to prepare. Erie County, which contains Buffalo, announced a travel ban shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, giving motorists only a 41-minute heads up as many of them were driving to work.

Advocates for refugees said the city and county need to do more to make sure public announcements are in languages other than English. Erie County's website offers a Google translation option at the bottom of the homepage, though many of the most readily available documents, including downloadable maps showing where driving bans are in effect, are in English. Local groups have launched education campaigns in languages like Burmese and Somali with tips on how to survive a blizzard.

"In the City of Good Neighbors and throughout Western New York, the snow and winter weather may be the 'same old same old' during this time of year," the nonprofit International Institute of Buffalo noted on its website, "but for many of our New American neighbors this will be their first experience with it."

City and county officials have defended their response, describing the storm as unprecedented. Longtime residents who had lived through previous blizzards are also among the dead, underscoring the storm's severe nature.

"Seasoned Buffalo residents didn't know how dangerous this was," said Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo. "And refugees, even from warm sunny places who do get training on dangerous winter weather when they arrive, were taken aback."

On Wednesday, Abdul's wife stayed in bed crying, as relatives visited and encouraged her to at least drink water as she waits to give birth. She stopped eating and drinking entirely after learning of her husband's death, family members said.

Ally, meanwhile, ventured out to retrieve his cousin's car and put a baby seat inside.

Despite his devastating end, Abdul's relatives want his child to know that he was happy in Buffalo. After making it out of Congo's war and through tough years living on rations and under tarp and thatched roofs in refugee camps, he had finally made it.

His wife, Gloria Mawazo, has questioned how she will explain her husband's death one day to their son. There are moments where she is angry at the city for not doing more to ensure residents were prepared. But she also wants him to know that Abdul loved Buffalo and would want their son to as well.

"His child will know that he was so happy the baby would be born here," she said in a text message to a reporter in Swahili.

Abdul was a good saver and worked long hours at a food-processing center. He was proud that he had a car and his goal was to buy a house, his family said. Buffalo was far from war and hunger and the crime and instability of refugee camp. It felt safe.

"People did try to help him in the storm. And those American helpers drove for hours for him to live," Ally said. "And that's what we tell his child."