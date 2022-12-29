He fled Congo's war and froze on a Buffalo street
Abdul Sharifu survived the war in Congo that left both his parents dead and spent over a decade in an overcrowded refugee camp before he reached the United States seeking safety.
He found a home in Buffalo, a Rust Belt city that in recent years has welcomed refugees, many from war-shattered countries. He met his wife within the growing Congolese community and was excitedly awaiting the birth of his first child when the blizzard approached.
Then he disappeared.
The 26-year-old was found hours later on a sidewalk. He had gotten stuck in the snow after leaving home to buy milk and food for his wife and children who live in his housing complex, his best friend and cousin said. He was declared dead after being taken to a hospital.
"I can't believe he left me," Ally Sharifu, 28, said, his voice breaking with emotion.
As the death toll in Western New York climbed to 34 on Wednesday, stories of the deceased began to emerge. The dead include at least two refugees who family members believe may not have fully understood the dangers of the storm. Both spoke limited English in a city where activists have been pressuring the local government to translate important warnings and advisories into the diversifying array of languages now heard on Buffalo streets.
Immigrant advocacy groups issued notices in multiple languages on their sites, but note their efforts are limited and most news channels are in English.
"I'm sure many refugees had no idea how dangerous the storm was and what the warnings were," said Amanda Crotty, 51, a volunteer who works with vulnerable communities.
Buffalo was once a steel and manufacturing powerhouse, drawing thousands after World War II with the promise of well-paying jobs. Over time it became known as the "City of Good Neighbors," a nod to its history of welcoming arrivals from the South.
But the city lost nearly half of its population as the metals industry shuttered. By the turn of the millennium, Buffalo ranked as one of the most poverty-stricken cities in the nation. It is also considered one of the country's most segregated.
The city took in fewer immigrants than any metropolis of its size in 2000, but in recent years has experienced what locals calls a "refugee revival" by receiving people from some of the most conflict-ridden places in the world.
Vacant properties were rented to arrivals from Myanmar (also known as Burma), Somalia and Iraq. Immigrant-owned restaurants opened. A marketplace where refugees sell goods like Ethiopian baskets and Iraqi artwork became a popular stop for locals to buy home decorations and gifts. Today, more than 10 percent of the city's population is foreign-born.
Ally and Abdul were among the new residents. The cousins left Congo together as young boys, fleeing one of Africa's longest and deadliest wars. After waiting in a Burundi refugee camp for much of their childhood, they obtained visas with a refugee program. In 2017, the pair arrived in America, placed in Buffalo through a lottery system.
They were given winter coats and boots and laughed at how they looked, Ally said. Where they were from, temperatures rarely dipped below 50 degrees. They'd never seen snow before arriving in a U.S. city that during winter months experiences some of the nation's most frigid weather.
The cousins played soccer together on weekends and married within the close-knit Congolese community. They worked long hours at factory jobs. Abdul took English classes but Swahili was his primary language, his family said. Ally had children first. Abdul's wife is nine months pregnant. They imagined raising their families together.
On Saturday, Abdul went to get milk for some of the children in his complex, Ally said. His wife urged him not to go, saying it was too dangerous. Ally said his cousin was undeterred, convinced it would only take him a few minutes.
When Abdul hadn't returned home by Sunday morning, Ally said he "felt sick." He gathered everyone he knew and searched for over 12 hours in the blinding snow, visiting grocery stores, corner markets, hospitals and even jails.
"After everything, this was my one job: to find him in the snow," Ally said.
After hours of searching, Ally said he found Abdul's car late Sunday night behind a Metro station. It looked like it had been moved and hastily parked.
There was no sign of his cousin.
Friends and family began posting Abdul's photo on social media and a site for the missing: "Everyone in Buffalo, please find my uncle," Abdul's niece wrote, sharing a photograph of him smiling widely and dressed in a Hawaiian shirt.
Unbeknown to them, Abdul had already been found. A stranger discovered him freezing on a sidewalk Saturday evening and flagged down a car.
