He ‘has a magical way’: Los Cien Campeón Award winner Roberto Ramirez a teacher and a hero

“Welcome to your new country,” the immigration officer told a 16-year-old Roberto Ramirez as he stepped across the San Ysidro border between Tijuana and San Diego, officially entering the United States from Mexico.

Ramirez remembers the inspiration he felt after hearing those five words. They would eventually help him to let go of his initial resistance to education — the result of abusive teachers in his early years.

Now, more than 60 years later, the Windsor resident is a retired math and physics teacher who has taught thousands of students during his decades on staff at both Healdsburg and Windsor high schools. He has also taught classes at Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa and Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

His work has earned him numerous accolades and recognition for his dedication to his students.

In June, it earned him one more.

Lauded for his selfless drive to help his students reach levels of success far beyond their own expectations, Ramirez was given Los Cien’s Campeón Award during the nonprofit organization’s third annual Puente y Ganas Awards ceremony at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

A Sonoma County nonprofit organization of Latino leaders, Los Cien is dedicated to ensuring Sonoma County is a sustainable, inclusive and equitable place.

Its Campeón Award recognizes the work of champions in the Latino community who have demonstrated leadership or innovation in helping local Latinos to succeed and thrive.

“Everyone knows him, everyone seems to have been his student,” Los Cien Executive Director Herman G. Hernandez said of Ramirez. “This guy has a magical way of teaching people and getting through to them and inspiring them to not just settle for the bare minimum, to really strive and reach for the stars.”

‘He is my hero’

Despite his retirement, Ramirez, 77, has not stopped teaching.

Working hard for the migrant students who now fill his classrooms as part of SRJC’s Adelante Migrant Education program, he helps them overcome the language barriers they face in mainstream education.

“Professor Ramirez is an excellent person because the power of speaking English and Spanish is something so beneficial,” said Juandiego Bueno, a Peruvian national, who is one of Ramirez’s current Adelante students.

Hector Delgado has never forgotten the lessons he learned in Ramirez’s class at Healdsburg High School.

He said he first met Ramirez in 1991, three years after moving to Sonoma County. A student in one of Ramirez’s classes, Delgado said his former teacher changed his life.

“I come from Mexico (where) I was told that I was not going to amount to anything,” he said. “His title as a math teacher does not really convey what he really does. To me, he is my hero, besides my parents.”

Delgado nominated Ramirez for the Campeón Award.

Ramirez’s guidance, Delgado said, helped him make it to Sacramento State University.

Now, a college administrator, Delgado, 48, said he still uses the foundation of math that Ramirez laid for him.

Successes such as Delgado’s or that of any current or former student prompt Ramirez to turn inward. He takes a hard look at himself to gauge whether he is doing the best that he can.

“You are forced to examine your life, ‘Did I act as I was supposed to act at that moment?’” he said.

“It is a very satisfying emotion, it is a moment when you say, ‘Thank you God. You put me where I could make a difference and I did my share,’ ” he said.

‘What needed to be done’

Ramirez began teaching at Healdsburg High in 1973 and pioneered an innovative and inclusive environment for bilingual children by teaching in both English and Spanish.

He knew what those migrant children felt. Beginning at Healdsburg High, himself, in 1963 without knowing English, he said he felt like he did not belong.

But he worked hard, not only in class — outside of it, as well. He picked grapes after school and worked other side jobs to help his family make ends meet.

“I did not want to wait for somebody to tell me what to do,” Ramirez said. “I looked (for) what needed to be done, and that was my attitude throughout (life).”

After graduating high school, he attended SRJC, SSU and UCLA, eventually earning himself a teaching credential.

Even so, during his first year of teaching, he still picked grapes on the weekends to supplement his income.

Commitment and advocacy

In 1980, Ramirez joined a new program beginning at SRJC called Adelante Migrant Education.

Forty-three years later, his summers are still dedicated to this program.

For eight weeks, Monday through Thursday, he teaches a full class of 31 teenagers — they range from freshmen to juniors in high school. Wearing dark purple Adelante T-shirts, they listen as Ramirez teaches algebra.