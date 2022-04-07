‘He is a child of war’: Giving birth amid chaos in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — Before the war, Alina Shynkar’s gynecologist advised her to avoid stress during her pregnancy, suggesting she spend time “just watching cartoons and being silly.” It was simple enough advice, but not so easy to follow after air raid sirens wailed, artillery booms rattled windows and vicious street fighting broke out a few miles away from her maternity hospital.

Then, keeping calm for her baby became Shynkar’s quiet, personal battle in the Ukraine war. She checked into Maternity Hospital No. 5 in the capital, Kyiv, before the war began in late February for bed rest because of a risk of preterm labor, only to witness the hospital unravel into a chaotic, panicked state weeks later.

“The girls were under so much stress they started to deliver” prematurely, she said. Doctors in her hospital moved frightened pregnant women, some of them already in labor, in and out of a bomb shelter multiple times a day. Some were crying and some were bleeding.

“They were scared,” Shynkar recalled. “It was hard to see.”

The Russian assault on Ukraine has been a nightmare for expectant mothers, particularly in cities like Mariupol, Kharkiv and Chernihiv that have been under almost constant bombardment from the beginning of the war.

In the besieged city of Mariupol, in southern Ukraine, last month, Russian artillery struck a maternity hospital, resulting in the death of a pregnant woman and wounding a number of others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Women in war zones throughout the country have been forced to give birth in cold, decrepit basements or subway stations crowded with people cowering from shelling, and without electricity, running water or midwives to assist them.

And the recent reprieve as Russian forces pulled back won’t help all that much in many locations. As of late March, Russian missiles, bombs and artillery had destroyed at least 23 hospitals and health clinics.

Even those pregnant women fortunate enough to escape the war-torn areas are deeply stressed, racing in and out of shelters during air raids or enduring arduous and perilous journeys to the relative safety of western Ukraine or to neighboring European countries.

An estimated 265,000 Ukrainian women were pregnant when the war broke out, according to the United Nations Population Fund, the organization’s sexual and reproductive health agency. About 80,000 births are expected in the next three months.

The war poses immediate and long-term risks to mothers, fathers and newborns. Among them are premature births, which can lead to a host of complications immediately and later in life.

“Prematurity because of the conditions of the war sets the baby up for death or for complications for the rest of his life,” said Dr. Jeanne Conry, president of the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics. While data is not available yet, she said that doctors in Ukraine were reporting an increase in premature babies, who are more likely to have respiratory, neurological and digestive problems later.

Conry said a lack of access to medication to prevent postpartum hemorrhage could result in an increase in deaths of mothers. Babies are at risk, she said, because physicians might not have immediate access to the necessary equipment to resuscitate them, and they have only moments to catch their first breath.

Dalina Levendarrenko, pregnant with twins, during a check-up right before air-raid sirens sounded at Maternity Hospital No. 5 in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 21, 2022. As artillery shells fall, pregnant women are delivering prematurely, being shuttled in and out of bomb shelters or having babies in basements without even a midwife to help. (Lynsey Addario for The New York Times)

Evidence from World War II shows that starvation in pregnant mothers can lead to high blood pressure and diabetes in the child later in life. Dr. Andrew Weeks, a professor of international maternal health at the University of Liverpool, said that war makes it harder for babies to be monitored during labor, which raises the chances of brain damage in the child.

Dislocation and stress are affecting virtually all of Ukraine’s pregnant women. Doctors say that refugees who are pregnant and their babies face a higher risk of disease, death during childbirth and mental health issues that can carry over after the birth. Displaced people have higher rates of premature birth, low birth weight and stillbirth, according to doctors.

Some pregnant women in Ukraine have had elevated blood pressure and, in isolated instances, a stress-related inability to produce breast milk, which can be temporary, doctors said. Stress has also caused preeclampsia, a complication of elevated blood pressure that can be lethal.