The family of Jayden Pienta hugged and leaned their heads on one another Sunday morning as they walked past the hundreds of people gatheredin the chapel of Eggen and Lance Mortuary for the 16-year-old’s funeral.

At the front of the room, they held each other and they looked down at the silver casket covered in red roses.

To their right stood a large picture of Jayden, who was stabbed to death March 1 following a fight inside a classroom at Montgomery High School.

In the photo, he is smiling and wearing a San Francisco Giants hat. His father, Travis Pienta, wore a hat with a similar emblem in red thread.

A few minutes later he read his son’s obituary, pausing before he read the date of the teen’s death.

He said that when Jayden was just 5 year old he developed a love for baseball.

“As he grew and continued playing, he became one of the best players on his teams,” Travis Pienta said. “His favorite position was pitcher, although first base was another.”

He said his son was always smiling and joking around. That’s how he, and others, will remember him.

“He is going to be missed, dearly,” Pienta said, after reading off all of the family and friends that Jayden is survived by.

Authorities say Jayden Pienta was fatally stabbed during a fight with a 15-year-old freshman March 1. The teen, Daniel Pulido, has been charged with a number of offenses including voluntary manslaughter, in connection with the killing.

Police continue to investigate the history of conflict between the students. A second student, who also fought with the freshman, was stabbed but his injuries were not considered life threatening.

Multiple times during the Sunday service, attendees talked about how Jayden had been taken from them too soon.

“This is the hardest thing for any parent to have to go through,” Travis Pienta said . “One thing I want everybody to do every day is tell your kids that you love them before you leave because you don’t know when you aren’t going to have that opportunity.”

More than 300 people, spilled out of the chapel into other portions of the mortuary and stood outside the building Sunday as they listened to his comments.

Some wore T-shirts carrying Jayden’s name or picture. Others were so far from the front that they held their phones and listened to the service, which was livestreamed by the mortuary.

A poem on the back of Jayden’s memorial cards was read.

“When life ends unexpectedly, the pain is great to bear. No chance to say a last goodbye and no time to prepare,” a portion of the prayer read. “We cannot change what came to pass and as we face the dawn; we know that you would want for us, stay strong, keep treading on.”

One of Jayden’s uncles talked about how his nephew frequented his house and how he was the “star of the show” during family camping trips. He recalled one trip in which Jayden was the only one to catch a fish.

“I’m gonna miss him so much, it’s killing me,” he said.

Misty Lenwell, Jayden’s mother, said she also would miss him, as well as the many moments they shared, such as listening to rap music about baseball as she drove him to travel games and him calling her to ask if she could order pizza.

“His favorite is pepperoni,” she said. “He won’t eat anything else.”

She thanked everyone for coming and showing their love.

“He was taken away too soon,” she said.

“You’re never going to find another Jayden,” Tom Lenwell, Jayden’s stepfather said during the service,. “I’ve seen him without a smile on his face, but it usually had to do with food. He was a pretty picky eater,” he added to brief laughter.

“I’m never going to get to ... hang with him again. ... I’d like to say I”m not angry but I am. We love you Jayden!”

Mourners during Sunday’s service described the 16-year-old junior as a “big gummy bear.”

“I loved Jayden. I loved his family ... from the beginning you all have always showed love -- that‘s the one thing I miss about Jayden, he was always such a giver,” his friend, Cruz, told those in attendance. “I love you Jayden and I’ll miss you. Watch over us in this ... hard time.”

Another mourner urged the young people who knew Jayden, particularly those who witnessed the incident that resulted in his death, to “please don’t hold on to that ... don’t let that be the last that you see of Jayden. ... Be strong for him. Be strong, please.”

Following comments, a slideshow of pictures throughout Jayden Pienta’s life was played.

Pictures flashed on the screen ― a baby boy in a pumpkin costume; a picture taken using the photo booth in a Chuck E. Cheese; multiple images of a younger Jayden Pienta with baseball bats in hand.

“Who You’d Be Today” by Kenny Chesney played for the first part of the video.

“It ain't fair you died too young. Like a story that had just begun. But death tore the pages all away,” the lyrics played. “Sometimes, I wonder who you'd be today.”

The memorial service was followed by a celebration of life at New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Ave.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been established in the wake of Jayden Pienta’s death. As of Sunday, nearly $16,500 of a $20,000 goal had been raised in the days since the teen’s death. The campaign was initiated by Jason Windus, according to the GoFundMe website, who was identified as a friend of the family.

