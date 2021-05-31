He killed a Santa Rosa man in 1980, now he may be paroled

Gail Currier had become accustomed to parole hearings ending with her husband’s killer being denied release, but things took an unexpected turn this past week.

State parole commissioners declared that Roger Lee Hill no longer posed a threat to others, paving the way for his release after being convicted of the 1980 murder of Ralph Currier in Santa Rosa.

Currier’s widow listened in on the May 26 parole suitability hearing, held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Reached two days later, she said of the meeting: “I wasn’t elated.”

“I’ll give him five to six months before he goes back to doing something he shouldn’t be doing,” said Gail Currier, who lives in Orange.

Hill was convicted of killing Ralph Currier, who suffered 17 stab wounds, during s burglary that occurred off Occidental Road on Nov. 23, 1980.

A few months earlier, the Curriers had moved to Santa Rosa so Ralph Currier could find work as a union glazier. They were living in a mobile home when Hill broke in and attempted to take the keys to their car, Gail Currier said.

Hill was arrested less than two months later. He was convicted of Ralph’s murder and sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

He’s currently in custody at California State Prison Solano, near Vacaville.

Hill has been denied parole on a dozen occasions, beginning on March 8, 1996, according to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records. His previous parole hearing prior to the May 26 one was on March 23, 2016.

CDCR shows the results of the May 26 hearing as “inmate was granted parole,” although it also indicates that those decisions become final within 120 days from the hearing.

During those 120 days, the board’s legal office will review the decision, which could also be referred to the full board of commissioners for review by an official from the initial hearing.

Final decisions are subject to review by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who can allow a decision to stand, reverse it or refer it to the board for review.

During previous hearings, commissioners chastised Hill for lying, denying responsibility and showing little remorse.

But, during last week’s hearing, Hill portrayed himself as a changed, older and wiser man eager to do well in the world after being incarcerated.

"I was a flawed person," said Hill, 64. "I could steal your car and not have a second thought about it. I was apathetic toward people.

"I was in denial of who I was," he added. "On Nov. 23, 1980, I became a murderer."

Two parole commissioners concluded that Hill, whose criminal behavior began as a child on the streets of Santa Rosa, has worked on his anger and other personal issues as he has aged. As a result, he has performed well in incarceration, which led the commissioners to conclude that Hill no longer poses a serious risk to others.

"We do see evidence of subsequent growth and maturity," parole commissioner Dianne Dobbs told Hill.

Gail Currier, though, was doubtful of his sincerity and questioned some of his statements. She pointed to his interest in finding a job.

“He’s 63 years old. How many people are going to hire a 63-year-old man who’s been in prison for 38 years,” she said.

Former Press Democrat columnist Chris Smith contributed to this story.

Reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.