Legendary crooner Tony Bennett may be remembered for hit songs like “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” but locals also remember the times he came to Sonoma County to perform or enjoy local food.

The singer died Friday in New York City at the age of 96.

Caroline Neyman, senior director of operations at the Green Music Center in Rohnert Park, said she was in awe of Bennett the one time he performed at the venue in 2014.

“It was incredibly special (to meet him),” she said. “It was an experience I’ll never forget.”

Neyman, who is on-hand for artists while they are backstage, said Bennett shook everyone’s hand and thanked the staff for their hospitality.

“He was so happy to be doing what he was doing,” Neyman said.

Bennett’s daughter, singer Antonia Bennett, opened that Aug. 8, 2014, performance. “I think it was cool having his daughter open for him and getting to share those memories of being on tour with him,” Neyman said.

She also remembers Bennett, who wore a pale yellow suit jacket, belting out his catalog of songs and telling stories in between.

“The audience adored him,” she said. “He was so kind, the gentle human that he was on stage is what he was in real life.”

Bennett also performed several times at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, most recently in 2011, 2016 and 2018.

In December 2011, Press Democrat columnist Chris Smith wrote about Bennett when he was in town for a performance at Luther Burbank, then-named Wells Fargo Center for the Arts.

Smith discovered Bennett had dined at Costeaux French Bakery in Healdsburg three times in a single day during his visit.

Longtime Healdsburg resident Lew Sbrana was with his wife, Elaine, and another couple that day at Costeaux enjoying breakfast. Someone pointed Bennett out to him.

“I couldnt take my eyes off him,” said Sbrana, a retired musician and founder of the Healdsburg Community Band and New Horizons Band of Sonoma County.

During a break in breakfast, Sbrana approached Bennett and thanked him for all the music.

“I said, there’s one piece of music that I absolutely love. And he looked at me. I said, ‘How Do You Keep the Music Playing?’” Sbrana said.

“Oh my gosh, he burst into a big smile and he said, ‘It’s one of my favorites, too.’”

Sbrana said he and Bennett shook hands that morning. “Didn’t wash my hand for a week.”

Freelance writer Michael Shapiro covered Bennett’s performance at the Luther Burbank Center on Nov. 2, 2016, for The Press Democrat. He wrote at the time that Bennett’s tone and pitch were perfect, and his voice was powerful.

“He sang more than 20 songs, all from memory, and only once seemed to forget a line, but that just made him more endearing to the packed house,” Shapiro wrote in 2016.

Shapiro met Bennett backstage at that show. He was struck by how gracious the performer was following the concert, Shapiro said Friday.

“He was clearly tired ― he was 90 and had just given everything he had to the audience during an hour and a half performance,” Shapiro said in an email to The Press Democrat.

“But he was truly a gentlemen and thanked us for coming and for reviewing his show for the newspaper.”

Bennett also took to the Sonoma County stage with two appearances during the now defunct Sonoma Jazz Plus Festival.

According to the Sonoma Index-Tribune, Bennett closed out the festival’s inaugural year in 2005 and returned in 2007.

“(Bennett) is the last living icon of the golden age of American music,” Jim Horowitz, the festival's executive producer, told the Index-Tribune in 2007. “He's just class.”