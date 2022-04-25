Subscribe

Head-on crash kills man on Highway 1 near Bodega Bay

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 25, 2022, 8:29AM
A man died and another was severely injured Sunday night in a head-on crash that closed Highway 1 in the Bodega Bay area, authorities said.

The crash happened near Estero Lane and was reported to authorities at about 10:15 p.m., according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

A man driving alone in a Toyota Tacoma crossed over double yellow lines into oncoming traffic and collided with a BMW 325XI, the CHP said.

The man driving the BMW, who was also alone, died at the scene. Authorities were withholding his name on Monday until relatives were notified, the CHP said.

The man driving the Toyota was extricated from the pickup and flown in a CHP helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

One lane on the highway reopened after about three hours and authorities cleared the scene at about 3 a.m., according to the CHP.

CHP officials have asked anyone with information about the crash to call them at 707-588-1400.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

