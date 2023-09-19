A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics Tuesday following a head-on collision on Lakeville Highway in Petaluma that caused major vehicle damage and closed both lanes for 1½ hours.

No one was seriously injured in the two-vehicle crash, which happened just after 11 a.m. on Lakeville Highway at Pine View Way near the Kaiser Permanente health facility.

Police say a blue Chevy truck being driven by Ian Streebel, 32, of Santa Rosa, swerved into a green Kia Soul going in the opposite direction.

“Streebel appeared to have been traveling eastbound on Lakeville Highway towards Highway 37,” said Petaluma police Lt. Jeremy Walsh in a news release. “Streebel lost control of his vehicle, swerved into oncoming traffic, and broadsided the Kia. Officers on scene located suspected prescription medications in the Chevy driven by Streebel.”

In an email to the Argus-Courier, Walsh added that police had found “Prescription pain medication, which is a depressant and by design can affect your alertness, response/reaction time and most commonly, makes you sleepy.”

The crash was called in as a “vehicle collision with persons trapped inside,” and Walsh said the Kia’s three occupants were transported to an area hospital with “minor to moderate” injuries.

Streebel also was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment, Walsh said, before he was “placed under arrest for felony DUI with injury. He was medically cleared at the hospital and transported to the Sonoma County jail for booking.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact investigating officer Brandon Haug of the Petaluma Police Department at 707-781-1220.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.