Angelica Gonzales threw a birthday party for her daughter three years ago outside their apartment on Ward Street in Healdsburg.

It was the last time the 39-year-old recalled seeing a significant number of neighbors happily interacting with each other on her street.

Gunfire in February 2021 sparked unease among Ward Street residents, leaving them concerned about safety in their neighborhood and reluctant to interact with city leaders and police.

Officials with the city and nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg moved to flip things around. And on Thursday, Ward Street was the site of a block party, held to encourage neighbors to interact again, and show they can help improve an impoverished neighborhood in one of Sonoma County’s most affluent cities.

“Some of the people are like, ‘We’re the ghetto.’ They’re not the ghetto, but that’s how they feel,” said Erica Gutierrez, community engagement manager with Corazón Healdsburg, a nonprofit that supports underserved groups in northern Sonoma County, including immigrants, non-English speakers and low-wage earners.

Ward Street is a narrow, quarter-mile road lined with small houses and apartments. It’s between Healdsburg and Railroad avenues, the latter a short, unpaved stretch parallel to railroad tracks.

On Thursday, residents, city leaders, firefighters and police officers gathered at the north end of the street where a traditional Mexican band played music, people ate tacos from Tacos El Mantecas and tables were set up for the city and Corazón Healdsburg to offer services.

Residents sat on lawn chairs outside their apartments while children played in the streets — a rare site, according to Gonzales.

“This is needed,” she said. “People just don’t talk to each other and we want that to change.”

The organizing efforts came on the heels of a series of shootings that occurred on Ward Street in 2020 and 2021.

Among them was a February 2021 gang-related shooting that involved an exchange of gunfire, a wounded man and three arrests.

A primary suspect in the shooting was sentenced to prison last year.

Gonzales, a Ward Street resident since 2011, said the neighborhood has calmed since the shooting but the fallout was clear: Many neighbors stopped speaking to each other.

She emphasized Ward Street is a relatively affordable area where a one-bedroom apartment could go for about $1,200 per month.

Zillow shows Healdsburg’s median rent is $3,999 for houses and apartments. Redfin shows the median home price for sale is about $1 million.

City improvements to the street recently included increased lighting, establishment of a neighborhood watch, and a speed bump — the only one in Healdsburg, according to City Attorney Jeff Kay.

He added the city also secured funding for additional streetscape improvements.

“Our goal for the event is to gather feedback about these projects and to continue building a good working relationship with residents,” Kay told The Press Democrat ahead of the block party.

Furthermore, organizers say, Thursday’s block party was an olive branch to Ward Street residents who have often felt sidelined or distant from the rest of the community.

So much, to a point they did not participate in a series of community meetings last year to gauge interest and suggestions to improve equity and inclusion in Healdsburg, where 28.8% of residents are Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gloria Nieto, a Ward Street resident for 21 years, said she was among the few neighbors to attend any of the meetings.

She said her fellow residents feel separated from the rest of Healdsburg and believed they were ignored by police following the 2021 shootings.

“They do show up, but it takes a long time,” said Nieto, 48.

She concurred the block party proved successful.

“This is a time everyone is getting to know each other,” Nieto said.

Corazón Healdsburg officials said Thursday’s block party was the latest event for Ward Street residents following two that took place in 2021 in response to the shootings.

Gutierrez said Thursday’s attendance was on par with the last one in December 2021, a Posada holiday event, but she was elated residents had even shown interest in participating in more events.

“They kept asking ‘When’s the next one?’” she said.

Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi