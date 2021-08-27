Healdsburg cancels boil water notice

Healdsburg city officials on Friday morning canceled the two-day-old boil water notice issued for parts of the city due to a water main break.

Officials said the city, in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, has determined that through abatement and comprehensive testing the water is now safe to drink.

“It is no longer necessary to boil your tap water or for you to consume bottled water,” the city said in a Nixle alert issued just before 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, residents were asked to boil tap water or use bottled water for cooking and drinking as a precaution.

The issue stemmed from a water leak at a construction site in the 100 block of Healdsburg Ave., where Vancouver-based Replay resorts is set to build a hotel, shops and 200 new apartments and condos at the site of a former lumber mill.

The leak at the Mill District site caused water pressure to drop, triggering concerns about contaminants flowing into the water system, city officials said. The leak was first reported about 3 a.m. Wednesday and was stopped within three hours.

