Car crashes into Healdsburg home, no injuries reported
No injuries or major damages were reported Wednesday after a car went down an embankment and struck a home in Healdsburg, dispatchers said.
The crash was reported about 4:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Fitch Mountain Road, according to Redcom dispatchers.
Healdsburg police are investigating the crash. Its cause wasn’t immediately clear.
You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: