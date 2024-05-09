Car crashes into Healdsburg home, no injuries reported

The crash happened about 4:50 p.m. Wednesday on South Fitch Mountain Road. No injuries were reported.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

No injuries or major damages were reported Wednesday after a car went down an embankment and struck a home in Healdsburg, dispatchers said.

The crash was reported about 4:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Fitch Mountain Road, according to Redcom dispatchers.

Healdsburg police are investigating the crash. Its cause wasn’t immediately clear.

