Car crashes into Healdsburg home, no injuries reported

No injuries or major damages were reported Wednesday after a car went down an embankment and struck a home in Healdsburg, dispatchers said.

The crash was reported about 4:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Fitch Mountain Road, according to Redcom dispatchers.

Healdsburg police are investigating the crash. Its cause wasn’t immediately clear.

