Healdsburg Center for the Arts is ready for the new year in a new space

Hours: The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed on Tuesday.

The first thing visitors notice when walking into the Healdsburg Center for the Arts’ new location on Center Street is the light. Glorious light brightens the location and highlights the beautiful and beautifully curated treasures inside.

The west-facing windows and the new lighting accent the center’s reason for being — art.

According to Kathy Birdsong, a painter and chair of the board of directors, the organization lost their lease at the former location on a short block of Plaza Street, just east of Healdsburg Plaza. The nonprofit organization searched for months to find a new location that did not price them out of the market.

When Plaza Paints and Supplies moved to a new location on Healdsburg Avenue, its old spot became vacant. The center was able to rent from the owner of the new location at 334 Center St. While they are still just steps from the Healdsburg Plaza, they are in a more visible location. And, while the galleries are approximately the same size, the location affords them a “flex space” and a larger classroom, plus an outdoor courtyard that can be set up for events or classes. The flex space can extend the classroom for overflow students, as well as hold a different class, or even be used as a demonstration area.

Healdsburg Center for the Arts held a grand opening on Oct. 23. The organization has approximately 295 members. About $15,000 came from donors and patrons of the arts this year. Income is also derived from the gallery, classes and workshops.

This year HCA celebrates its 20th year with the Annual Gift Gallery, which closes on Dec. 30. There are works of art including bright or earthy ceramics, soft and fleecy textiles to wear, paintings and photographs, jewelry and wood.

New location on Center Street

While they are optimistic about the new location, Birdsong also spoke of the terrible times they had through fires and floods.

“Now all we need are locusts,” said Birdsong with a laugh.

She also spoke about her goals for the program and its growth.

“I want HCA to shine through our gallery and our extensive education program. I want people to respect and value the art that we present,” she said.

The first thing to catch visitors’ eyes as they walk down Center Street is the Healdsburg Center for the Arts sign. Next is the plethora of art in the double windows in front, which draws eyes in and serves as an invitation to take a stroll through the gallery.

Kelly Ebeling is the education director at HCA, and she works to offer a diverse program in multiple genres.

“Through our classes, workshops and camps, we collaborate and partner with the city of Healdsburg, Corazón Healdsburg, Healdsburg Jazz Festival, Healdsburg Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Senior Center, Becoming Independent, our local public and private schools, arts educators and instructors and many others,” Ebling said. “Building community through the arts is central to HCA’s mission.”

Both Birdsong and Ebling view HCA as the cultural anchor in Healdsburg and the surrounding communities. The center provides a welcoming place for the diverse community to “imagine, connect, learn, explore and provide access to experiences that inspire and transform.”

They’ve had people ask for more than just the visual arts and also include music, the literary arts, dance and performance, which coincides with bigger city plans.

The city of Healdsburg has had long-term plans to add more arts and culture components in the city’s offerings. With the help of Healdsburg 2040, they are making it a reality with HCA. The HCA creative leadership team is working on the Arts and Culture Master Plan that will bring more creative outlets for the residents of Healdsburg and beyond.

Collaborating with programs, artists

The organization is equal parts gallery and education.

The center’s team works collaboratively with the city of Healdsburg, as well as with the Healdsburg High School ceramics program and with the school’s instructor Linus Lancaster.

Lancaster was invited to serve on the board of directors of HCA in the summer of 2021. He’s had a number of workshops, particularly one in creating foxhole radios, to show to potential donors who might want to fund students’ work.

Longtime Healdsburg resident Gail Jonas connected Lancaster with eight people who donated to provide funding for the students, who have participated in both the radio and a rocketry program.

Lancaster hopes to continue to fundraise to support these efforts for STEAM (science, technology, environment, arts and music) projects. He said each creation, including the radios and rockets, is a work of art in itself. These projects stir the imagination and support creativity.