A Sonoma man may have a preliminary hearing next month after charges were filed against him in a Healdsurg pursuit involving a stolen motorcycle.

Carl Trumble, 25, is charged with evading police, possessing a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, drug possession and petty theft, according to Sonoma County Superior Court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 to determine if there’s enough evidence for the defendant to stand trial.

His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

The pursuit began about 2:50 p.m. Sept. 16 when Healdsburg police was notified about a theft at Healdsburg Lumber Co., located at 13534 Healdsburg Ave.

The suspect fled on a motorcycle that police determined had been reported stolen.

Officers tried to pull over the suspect, who continued south on Highway 101 at a high rate of speed, according to police.

He got onto Old Redwood Highway in Windsor and continued south before abandoning the motorcycle near River Road, Healdsburg Police Chief Matt Jenkins said.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested Trumble south of the scene, just north of the Santa Rosa city limits.

He had the stolen merchandise, which Jenkins described as pliers or bolt cutters, along with suspected cocaine.

