Healdsburg City Council discusses possible changes to camping regulations

Healdsburg is considering whether to adopt the county’s ordinance changes that limit public camping.

City Housing Director Stephen Sotomayor and Police Chief Matt Jenkins led an informational presentation before City Council Monday about camping on public property.

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has adopted a plan that prohibits camping from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and limits it near certain areas, including public buildings, residential zones, and sites within 100 feet of child care facilities, county parks, public roadways, public right of ways and near waterways and high fire-severity zones.

According to the county’s 2022 Point-In-Time count of the region’s unhoused population, 97 such individuals resided in Healdsburg. Data is not yet available for 2023, but Sotomayor estimates the current number has declined to about 80.

The presentation was informed by a 2018 U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth District ruling in the case of Martin v. the city of Boise, which found that jurisdictions cannot clear homeless encampments if they don’t have enough suitable accommodations — such as beds at shelters — available.

Though L&M Village, a former 22-unit motel purchased by the city, opened this past November as a transitional housing site to provide chronically homeless individuals stability and access to services, Sotomayor said the city needs to “engage” landlords to accept vouchers, which would ease the pipeline from homelessness to transitional housing to permanent housing.

He added that vouchers would guarantee landlords a payment each month.

“If we don't build more permanent supportive housing, what happens when that occurs is our shelters fill up and then people move back to an area that’s familiar, and it makes it very challenging,” Sotomayor said.

Residents complained to council on Monday about finding human feces and other items strewn near their homes and how they had to move past people blocking sidewalks or entryways.

“I think the biggest thing is calling us and making us aware,” Jenkins said. “Oftentimes people will assume that we know about an issue at a location and we may not.”

The chief said police can issue citations for enforceable concerns, such as people blocking sidewalks or trespassing in entryways. Business owners can submit a form, available on the police website, to allow police to enforce trespass laws. However, police cannot issue a citation against a person asleep in the daytime at a park.

In other news, City Council proclaimed February 2023 Black History Month and revised a city smoking ordinance.

“Black History Month is a time where all citizens are encouraged to reflect on past successes and challenges of Black communities, and to look to the future to ensure freedom, equity, and inclusiveness,” stated a section of the city’s proclamation.

Kirstyne Lange, president of the Sonoma County Branch of the NAACP, attended the meeting virtually and asked the community to look at ways people could “address inequities and civil and social justice needs of community members.”

The city approved updates to an ordinance prohibiting smoking within 20 feet of public recreation areas, to include the sidewalks around the Healdsburg Plaza. City-approved special event spaces and public recreation parking lots will also be included in that ban.

Lastly, the city will now enforce restaurant sign posting requirements, instead of the county, per the updates to the city’s smoking ordinance.

