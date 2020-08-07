Healdsburg City Council race wide open as pair of incumbents bow out

Two incumbents on the Healdsburg City Council will not seek reelection this November, guaranteeing further changes in the city’s leadership at a critical juncture created by significant turnover, social upheaval and a historic pandemic.

Neither Vice Mayor Shaun McCaffery, a two-term councilman who is the longest-serving member of the council, nor first-term Councilman Joe Naujokas will run for reelection. Naujokas, who works as manager of a software development firm, made the announcement this week at the City Council’s virtual meeting after struggling with the choice for several months.

“First of all, it’s a very emotional decision, and it still is. But yeah, there’s a big cost, personally and in terms of time,” Naujokas, 50, said in an interview. “You invest a lot of yourself in this job, and it’s a drain. It’s a cost of time away from your family, away from your job and emotional energy that impacts your relationships.”

McCaffery, 45, a mechanical engineer, privately shared his plans with council colleagues late last month. The two-time former mayor confirmed his decision to refrain from seeking a third term Thursday following Naujokas’ public announcement on Monday.

“I intend to remain involved in public life, just not as a council member. I felt that I’ve done eight years and accomplished a lot and it’s time to do something different,” McCaffery said. “I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s an experience that not a lot of people get to have, and it’s completely different than any other job that I’ve ever had, where you’re accountable to all the people of Healdsburg and you have to answer to everything that happens in the city.”

McCaffery and Naujokas each also cited a desire to move along while the spotlight is on local governments to help address issues of diversity and racial underrepresentation, providing people of color a better chance to enter leadership positions. Thirty percent of Healdsburg’s roughly 12,000 residents are Latino, but before last month the city had only two people of color serve on the City Council in its 153-year history — the last of whom was almost 30 years ago.

“Especially considering the conversations about racial equity, and, even in the last few years, gender equity, I can’t help but feel compelled to step aside and make room for those voices,” Naujokas said. “It’s rather exciting to see such diversity.”

Mayor Leah Gold, 64, resigned in June under mounting public pressure over her handling of racial tensions in the city connected to the local Black Lives Matter movement. The City Council appointed Ozzy Jimenez, who is of Mexican descent, to fill her vacant seat. First-term Councilwoman Evelyn Mitchell, who took over as the city’s mayor after Gold’s departure, is the other council member whose term runs through 2022.

Three seats are open on the council in November, with first-term Councilman David Hagele, 51, the lone incumbent hoping to return. Naujokas and McCaffery’s decision not to run extends the City Council candidate filing deadline by five days to Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 5 p.m.

Aside from Hagele, who works in commercial real estate finance, three other candidates have qualified for the ballot: Ariel Kelley, chief executive officer of local nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg; Charlie Duffy, a retired higher education administrator; and Doralice Handal, former owner of the now-shuttered Cheese Shop of Healdsburg. Skylaer Palacios, who served as Miss Sonoma County in 2014, and David Jones, a local financial advisor, have also stated interest in running but not yet filed paperwork with the city.

Given the crowded field — the majority of whom are newcomers to public office — Jimenez, a 33-year-old local businessman, will suddenly be no less than the third-most tenured council member following the November election. And if Hagele can win back his seat, he’ll return as the elder statesman of the City Council with just one term under his belt.

“We’ve been through a lot in the last four years. I would be prepared for that role,” said Hagele, who served as the city’s mayor last year. “There’s a wealth of life experience when you’re looking at some of the candidates out there and what they’ve done in the community. There are a lot of quality candidates. So, yeah, there’s been a lot of turnover on council, but I have no concerns about working with whoever voters elect to serve.”

Whomever slides into the seats, they will be asked to take on the challenges of guiding the city through the pandemic and the financial difficulties impacting municipal budgets and local businesses, as well as continuing to advance Healdsburg’s fire preparedness in case of another wildfire. Questions persist over how the city will manage accusations of systemic racism and socioeconomic inequities, including preserving and producing more affordable housing.

The City Council is also in the middle of a recruitment period to find its next City Manager after its prior one left in June for another job. It hopes to have that resolved by the time new council members take office.

