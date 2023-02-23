Healdsburg conversation to highlight city’s Black community

A free community conversation, or Encuentro, Thursday will highlight the experience of Black residents of Healdsburg and Sonoma County, as part of a series of learning events that will help establish Healdsburg’s diversity, equity and inclusion plan.

“Is the Dream Alive and Well in Healdsburg? Contemporary and Historical Experiences of the African American Community in Healdsburg and Sonoma County” will feature Healdsburg City Council member Ron Edwards, as well as other community voices, according to the city’s website.

“It’s going to be a good opportunity for hopefully a lot of people to realize that African Americans are here,” said Edwards, who is Black. Though he’s lived in the area for 30 years, he said many people didn’t realize there is a Black community in Healdsburg.

He hopes the event will “add a level of visibility.”

Acosta Latino Learning Partnership and Corazón Healdsburg are hosting the Encuentro meetings.

The city contracted Acosta o support the city’s DEI plan through a three-phase strategy, which is currently in Phase 2.

Phase 1, conducted in the fall, involved four community meetings where Acosta gathered information on how community members felt about barriers to community engagement. Those events subsequently led to the themes of the current phase of community meetings, which address racial and cultural diversity, as well as labor and housing issue in Healdsburg.

Information gathered during this phase will inform future community gatherings, which will take place in the spring.

Light refreshments, translation services and child care will be provided during Thursday’s event at the Healdsburg Community Center, which will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

