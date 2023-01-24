Healdsburg council to consider proposal for new Alexander Valley Water District

Healdsburg City Council, Monday evening, is scheduled to review a proposal that could create a new water district.

Called the Alexander Valley Water District, the plan is being put forth by members of the Russian River Property Owners Association who would like to form the new district to “cover agricultural properties” in the Alexander Valley, according to council’s agenda.

This proposed district would not include customers serviced by Healdsburg, neither would the city be formally involved with the creation of the new water district. The city would, though, be involved with issues related to Healdsburg’s water supply, according a city staff report.

The Russian River Property Owners Association advocates for property owners in the Russian River Valley and tracks issues related to water usage that include the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, changes to weather patterns and concerns surrounding the Russian River watershed, according to the organization’s website.

It encourages “responsible stewardship of the Russian River Watershed in order to protect and enhance its integrity; while respecting private property rights.”

Messages left with the association and the city of Healdsburg were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

