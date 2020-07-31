Healdsburg District Hospital poised for sale to Providence St. Joseph Health affiliate

Officials overseeing Healdsburg District Hospital have approved a deal to sell the financially struggling 43-bed public facility to an affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health under a deal that would assure emergency room services for at least 20 years.

The agreement, years in the making according to board members of the North Sonoma County Health Care District, was advanced 5-0 by the board to the November ballot, where voters in Healdsburg and areas of Windsor, Geyserville and Cloverdale will have the final say.

The buyer, NorCal HealthConnect, an affiliate of hospital giant Providence St. Joseph, would pay $5 million in cash and at least $10 million in upgrades on the hospital, which dates back to 1972 at its University Avenue site, but this year celebrated its 115th anniversary.

While assuring inpatient emergency medical services for another two decades, the deal also would guarantee the site remains a Medicare-participating critical treatment facility for at least three decades, offering a clearer picture of the hospital’s future at a time when mounting financial challenges have forced many small, public hospitals into staff and service cuts or outright closures.

Healdsburg’s hospital faces some of the same obstacles, including net revenues for the year through June at just under $1 million, with operating losses through next June expected to remain near $1 million each month.

In addition, the hospital is in need of an estimated $20 million to $50 million in seismic retrofitting within the next 10 years to comply with state requirements. Other costly health care technology upgrades are needed and can’t be supported by the current budget.

“This has been a very, very long journey,” Erin Gore, board chair of health care district, said during the virtual meeting Thursday evening. “We’re very proud to get where we’re at, with what we think is a very good — a very, very good — partnership for the community, for the hospital, for the longevity of care for the community.”

Erin Gore joined the North Sonoma County Healthcare District board, which governs Healdsburg District Hospital, in 2016. Her four-year term ends this December. (Courtesy photo)

The deal represents the second prospective hospital acquisition this month in the county for Providence St. Joseph Health, which owns and operates at least four dozen of hospitals across eight western states. Last week, district officials overseeing Petaluma Valley Hospital advanced a $52.6 million purchase agreement with NorCal HealthConnect for the 80-bed facility. That deal also is subject to a vote among that health care district’s residents on the November ballot.

The pair of deals would consolidate two more hospitals under Providence St. Joseph Health, which also owns and operates Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the region’s primary trauma center.

Jim P. Schuessler, chief executive officer of Healdsburg District Hospital (Courtesy photo)

Asked about the terms of the deal, a Providence St. Joseph Health spokeswoman deferred comment to a Healdsburg District Hospital press release on the sale.

“We are excited that the parties have come to terms on the purchase of Healdsburg District Hospital,” Kevin Klockenga, regional chief executive for Providence St. Joseph Health, Northern California, said in the written statement. “This partnership would ensure that North Sonoma County continues to have access to a critical access hospital to serve its community members.”

The deal’s implications for its 400-member staff in the short term include assurances that all are guaranteed their jobs for at least six months after the sale is completed. Members of the health care district’s board of directors also said the sale was in the best interest of patients going forward.

The agreement represents “our mutual desire to put the hospital’s future in strong, capable hands so that we could guarantee the continuance of services into the future. It has huge implications for our community going forward,” Jim P. Schuessler, chief executive officer of Healdsburg District Hospital, said Thursday. The board’s points of emphasis “were around community service, around the longevity of inpatient and emergency room care in our community — not around how do we get the last 2 cents out of a piece of real estate.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

