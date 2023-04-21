On Monday night, Healdsburg City Council heard a presentation on future electric rate increases tentatively planned for the next four fiscal years starting in November, given City Council approval.

“Extreme inflation, energy market volatility, and desired community improvements necessitate rate increases to ensure fund stability,” said a staff report.

The average residential customer’s utility bill could increase by about $13 per month in the first two years and $8 per month in the second two years, should they be approved at the June 5 City Council meeting, said Terry Crowley, utilities director, who presented the item before council. Electric rates are governed by City Council via Healdsburg Electric, a publicly owned utility.

Proposed rate increases are 16% in 2024, 14% in 2025, 8% in 2026 and 7% in 2027, according to the Monday night presentation.

This set of increases is “catch up” for the city, which last increased electric rates by 2.1% in July 2018, Crowley said.

The funds cover costs for staff wages, maintenance, to generate or purchase electricity, transmission, energy distribution and capital improvement projects, according to the city website.

Expected capital improvement projects include upgrades to the Badger Substation projected to cost $5 million and Healdsburg Avenue and Mill Street undergrounding projects at $2.6 million total, according to a staff report. Undergrounding would move existing Pacific Gas and Electric Co. overhead lines below ground to reduce wildfire risk, Crowley said.

Fiscal year 2022-23 energy costs are forecast to hit a peak increase of 26% over the previous year, and are expected to remain high, Crowley said.

As the city moves toward electrification to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the city will also need to invest in its infrastructure by increasing the size of wires and transformers — whose costs have increased about “three to five times” in the last two years — to meet customer demand.

Crowley believes widespread electrification adoption could be potentially slow so he proposed delaying most of the work beyond the upcoming four year window, because the work “cannot be executed on any great scale” in that period, according to the staff report.

Healdsburg’s partial ownership of generation plants operated by the Northern California Power Agency have led to about 50% lower costs for Healdsburg residents compared to PG&E or Sonoma Clean Power customers across the county, Crowley said.

Council member Chris Herrod was “comfortable” with the plan despite factors outside of the city’s control. While tough to make such increases, he sees “compromise” in the plan.

“Thirteen dollars might not sound like a lot, but it could be a whole meal for a family … I’m one for incremental changes,” Council member Ron Edwards said.

Staff will return on June 5 to show the rate increase impact on large and small utility bills ahead of the City Council vote that day.

In other news, City Council approved 4-0, with Mayor Ariel Kelley absent, changes to the North Village Housing Project to return the affordable housing plan to 80 affordable units from a proposed 77 units after council voted 2-1 to delay the vote last month in response to public opposition against the reduction.

At the March 20 meeting Edwards and Vice Mayor David Hagele voted in favor of the delay and Council member Evelyn Mitchell voted against; Herrod and Kelley were absent.

"Whereas it previously included 24 ‘for sale’ townhome units in three buildings … the revised plans now include 27 townhome units,“ a staff report said.

Though the “site is highly constrained,” Comstock Housing Development, the main developer, condensed some units and converted what were three-bedroom units into two two-bedroom units, said Linda Ruffing, planning consultant from North Coast Community Planning.

Also among the approved changes was a “deepening” of affordability levels, which will now be comprised of 40 very low- and low-income units, 13 moderate-income units and 27 middle-income units. They were previously designated as 15 very low- and low-income units, 39 moderate-income units and 26 middle-income units, according to a city staff report.

Comstock partnered with Santa Rosa-based nonprofit Burbank Housing to develop the affordable housing portion of the project, according to the staff report.

The North Village Project is a 32-acre site in north Healdsburg that will have a 108-room hotel, mixed-use commercial and residential space and a senior living community to also include 15 very low- and low-income and 15 moderate-income units.

Moments before the vote, Hagele noted the development agreement’s language did not reflect the city’s local preference policy. The vote passed given changes to the agreement mirroring the city’s policy.

City Council also voted to update a land designation that would move forward the Foley Family Community Pavilion project to rehabilitate the warehouse on North Street, “to provide space for the Healdsburg Certified Farmers’ Market and other community and private events,” according to a staff report.

Plans to convert the site into a public space started in about 2007 in response to public opposition to demolish the site. Built in 1922, the existing warehouse once distributed sugar, fruit and nut packing and later, distributed and stored fertilizers and pool chemicals.

The next Healdsburg City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. May 1 at the council chamber at 401 Grove St.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.