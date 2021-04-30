Healdsburg event offering coronavirus vaccine to homeless Sonoma County residents

Homeless Sonoma County residents can receive the coronavirus vaccine, supplies and bike repairs at a free event in Healdsburg on Friday.

The Spring Refresh Give-a-Way will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (209 Matheson St., Healdsburg) from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

It is hosted by Reach For Home, a nonprofit that provides services to people facing homelessness in northern Sonoma County.

Those who attend the event will receive a new tent, sleeping bag, tarp and other items,

Those who choose to be vaccinated will receive a $25 gift card, overnight shelter at St. Paul’s, dinner and a to-go breakfast.