Healdsburg extends downtown street closure into 2021

Healdsburg has extended by five months its closure of a downtown street to vehicles, a move meant to offer struggling businesses more outdoor space amid the pandemic and draw foot traffic back to the city’s central plaza.

The City Council voted 4-0 on Tuesday to continue the nearly two-block closure of Plaza Street ‒ from Healdsburg Avenue to almost East Street ‒ through Jan. 31. The pilot project, similar to efforts in Santa Rosa, Windsor and throughout the Bay Area, was set to lapse this week, but council members agreed the program deserved more time after its initial five-week run.

The decision went against the recommendation of city staff, who characterized the success of the program as “mixed,” after three weeks of wildfires, poor air quality and record heat. They sought to end the bulk of the closure in a compromise with businesses which have split over the closure, with restaurants more in favor and merchants more skeptical of the benefits.

“I think reopening Plaza Street is extremely shortsighted,” Councilman David Hagele said Tuesday. “The sample period that we had I don’t think represents the possibility. Right now under COVID, it gives people the elbow room that they need so you can feel comfortable and safe downtown.”

Perhaps the largest single beneficiary of the closure has been Duke’s Spirited Cocktails, a restaurant and bar on Plaza Street that has been able to serve to-go alcoholic drinks with relaxed open-container rules for people to enjoy at new public tables in the roadway and in the Healdsburg Plaza. The program has allowed Duke’s to bring back its staff of 15 on a full-time basis, and given the business a much-needed lifeline, said Steven Maduro, co-founder and co-owner of the cocktail lounge.

“The numbers have gone up and people are in the area, socially distanced and extended into the square so people have more room and are not on top of each other,” Maduro said by phone. “It’s actually keeping us in the area where we are positive, and not in the red, not losing money. We’re not making money, but we’re paying the bills and it’s reduced fears of how much longer this can drag out and us not make money.”

Bartender Tia Nowak places lids on a pair of tog-cocktails at Duke's Spirited Cocktails in Healdsburg, California. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat) 2020

Duke’s and neighboring restaurant The Brass Rabbit were the biggest backers of the street closure, which includes “parklets” offering patio-style seating on sidewalks and in curbside parking spots. But shortly thereafter, the owners of The Brass Rabbit permanently closed the restaurant in early August, according to Arron Flores, the former general manager.

Retailers largely called for reopening the street, according to the city, citing their dependence on nearby parking for customers and deliveries. “They were just shaking their heads and saying ‘This is not beneficial to their business model,’” interim City Manager Dave Kiff told the council Tuesday.

The owners of Rainsong Shoes and clothing stores One-O-One and Outlander Men’s Gear have been vocal about the impact on sales, and lack of new walk-up business among dining patrons. Similar arguments have been posed by retailers on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa, where the closure is set to remain in place until at least Oct. 15. Windsor’s Thursday night street closure and eased open-container restrictions are in place into next June.

“From my customers, I do not get a positive response. I would say, at best, it’s been neutral for business,” said Chris Bryant, owner of the two clothing stores on Plaza Street. “I know it’s unfair to make a judgment in the last five weeks between the smoke and the heat. I understand it’s beneficial to the one restaurant using it, and would like to find a better way to accommodate him than closing the whole street.”

Council members challenged proprietors opposed to the closure to take advantage of the program, by adjusting store hours and collaborating on new promotions.

“Do we have any evidence that the businesses have tried any alternative marketing activities?” asked Councilman Joe Naujokas. “It seems to me that it’s really just a ‘Well, I can’t do business the way I’ve always done business, so therefore I don’t like it’ kind of attitude, versus ‘Can we at least try something new?’”

Brad Brenner, owner of an art gallery on Plaza Street, was one of eight residents who spoke during council’s public comment period. All supported the closure. He pushed back, however, on what he called the “Monday morning quarterbacking” of how businesses should operate to ensure they survive in an unprecedented era.

“It would be like telling me, ‘You know what, Brad, if you just put more blue into your paintings, you would sell a lot more,’” Brenner said. “I think we should try it longer to see if it works, but cut the other businesses a little bit of slack. So we’re supportive, and I once again appreciate everyone’s help trying to make this a positive for the greater good.”

Councilman Ozzy Jimenez recused himself from the street closure discussion and vote, citing a potential financial interest as a downtown business owner. He is the co-founder of Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar and Moustache Baked Goods, each near Plaza Street.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.