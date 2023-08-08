It was the summer of 1978, and Renee Kiff had a problem.

She and her husband, Joel, had just moved with their five children to a farm off Alexander Valley Road in Healdsburg that had three fig trees in full production.

“I had no clue what to do with all these figs,” Kiff said.

Her sister-in-law told her a farmers market was just getting started nearby and suggested she take the figs there.

“So I loaded them in my station wagon and drove over unannounced,” Renee said. “They welcomed me and got me a table and an umbrella and a scale. And from then on, I went every week.”

Forty-five years later, she’s still going to the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market, with figs and a whole lot more, from apples to melons to zucchini.

Kiff’s Ridgeview Farm is one of the two original vendors from that 1978 market, the other being Bernier Farms, that’s still doing business there today. Kiff also was the market’s manager from 1990 to 2004.

Kiff and Joel, who taught at Healdsburg High School and died in 2013, grew the farm somewhat by trial and error. Joel had lived on a cattle ranch in Montana, but Renee said farming was new to him.

“We had a lot to learn,” she said of some of their early mistakes. “The first tomatoes we had, we didn’t stake.”

Bountiful summer harvest

One recent Friday morning, the women of the Kiff family already were at work in the cool hours before the day’s heat descended. Renee, her daughter, Sarah Kiff, and daughter-in-law, Mindy Kiff, were harvesting for the Saturday Healdsburg market and Windsor’s Sunday market.

The 3½-acre farm is tucked into a bend on a quiet lane with a clear view of River Rock Casino in the distance.

Sarah farms flowers, including 13 varieties of zinnias, which are sold in hallmark 3-pound tin cans and are often what market shoppers notice first.

Renee and Mindy handle the rest, along with Mindy’s husband, Tom, his older brother, Martin, and his wife, Jami, who also live on the property.

As Renee rattles off everything else they grow, it sounds like an inventory of a grocery store produce section: apples, plums, marionberries, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, zucchini and peaches, which are in short supply this year due to the cool wet spring.

Melons are the main crop and just starting to hit their summer peak. Mindy described the five varieties, including sweet beauty watermelons; Charentais, a French cantaloupe; and Ha’ogen, an Israeli melon with translucent green flesh and a tropical fruit aroma that Mindy said is best served chilled.

She held up two enormous candy onions, a sweet variety she uses to make onion rings. Although it’s a somewhat labor-intensive process, they’re worth making if you have one of these onions at your disposal, because it will put most restaurant onion rings to shame.

Produce and pearls

Every Wednesday, Renee attends the Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market at the Luther Burbank Center. She explained she’s there to support the small market that’s still bouncing back from losing a large chunk of its customer base after people moved away following the Tubbs Fire.

In front of her was a magnificent display of lettuce, at least four kinds that are tender and impeccably fresh. She picked up an heirloom variety called Amish deer tongue to show off its unusual pointed leaves.

As she weighed produce, tallied sales and made change for customers, Renee shared all kinds of Healdsburg market history, including a decision she made as the market manager that likely shaped who would be included at other Sonoma County farmers markets.

She said customers would fight — sometimes physically — to get fruit from certain local vendors. To solve the problem, she invited a stone fruit vendor from the Central Valley.

Kiff believes there were those who questioned her judgment for letting in Central Valley growers, but feels she made the right call, She pointed out Schletewitz Farm, across from her stall, a grower from Fresno County whose stone fruits, grapes and citrus are a fixture at local markets.

“Now we have more Valley growers, and they hold their own. But they didn't do any harm (to local farms),” she said, noting their presence extends the stone fruit season here. “They enlarged and gave greater opportunity to the customers.”

Her interactions with customers embody what makes certified farmers markets different from a trip to the store, even those that sell local produce.

The connections she makes aren’t merely transactional. A community has grown along with Ridgeview Farm’s fruits and vegetables.

Two customers stopped by to drop off a cookie, and Renee returned a jacket she borrowed from one of them on a recent chilly morning. Another shared news of an upcoming medical procedure, and Kiff said she’d call her to find out how it went.