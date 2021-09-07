Healdsburg father charged with drowning 4-year-old daughter will stand trial in Sonoma County

A father charged with drowning his 4-year-old daughter in a baptism pool inside Healdsburg’s St. John the Baptist Catholic Church five years ago has been returned to Sonoma County for trial after receiving mental health treatment.

Gerardo Mendoza Ordaz, 47, has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. He faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

Ordaz was arrested the night of Nov. 20, 2016, after carrying his shoeless, soaking wet daughter, Maria Jose Ordaz Chavarria, from the church to the nearby police department and yelling for help. The girl could not be revived after lengthy resuscitation efforts by police, paramedics and hospital personnel.

Ordaz, who was naked, was accompanied by his son, then 9, who was wearing only shorts. The boy was uninjured.

After Ordaz’s attorney raised questions about his mental competency, two psychologists examined him and agreed Ordaz wasn’t fit to participate in his defense. He was sent to Napa State Hospital for treatment in early 2017 and legal proceedings were suspended.

In January 2019, doctors said treatment — which included instruction on the criminal process — had restored Ordaz to mental competency and murder charges were reinstated.

In Sonoma County Superior Court last week, Ordaz was quiet, unlike two previous hearings when he was distraught and screamed “Why did I do it?” as he left the courtroom.

Prosecutor Jason Riehl told Judge Robert LaForge on Friday he may call as many as two dozen witnesses for the trial, which could last about a month.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday and could last several days as lawyers from both sides question multiple panels of prospective jurors about their knowledge of the case, those involved and if they’ve formed any opinions about it.

The process is complicated by ongoing COVID-19 rules on mask wearing and social distancing. Jurors will be called to the assembly room in smaller groups than typically and will be questioned in a larger courtroom to allow for more space between them.

Once trial begins, jurors will be spread out in the jury box and the front row of the gallery. Additional breaks in testimony will be called and the courtroom cleared out for better air circulation.

The prosecution’s witness list includes eight Healdsburg police officers, two Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies, two doctors, a Department of Justice official and a dozen civilian witnesses.

Ordaz’s attorney Sarah Grenfell declined to discuss Ordaz’s mental status or what role that would play in his defense.

“The tragic events of this case have been devastating for everyone involved,” she said.

Ordaz, a day laborer and farmworker, moved with his family from Sacramento to Healdsburg for work about six months before the killing. He and his wife Maria Guadalupe Chavarria, who was pregnant at the time, also have two older children in addition to the boy and little Maria.

Investigators said the night of the slaying, Ordaz and his two youngest children set out on foot about 5:45 p.m. from their home on the north end of town and walked about 1½ miles to downtown. Along the way they made at least three stops, at two convenience stores where they purchased drinks and another downtown shop.

At some point, investigators said, they went inside the open sanctuary of the Catholic church and to the 8-by-10-foot, cross-shaped baptismal pool.

Police believe the three were the only ones inside the church, which was routinely left unlocked on Sunday evenings. With his son as the only witness, police said Ordaz submerged his daughter in the 1- to 2-foot-deep pool.

It wasn’t clear how long the trio was inside the church, but by 8:30 p.m. they were outside the nearby Center Street police station, Ordaz naked and carrying his little girl, yelling “help” and “police.”

Ordaz, who has a criminal record dating to the late 1990s, has been deported to Mexico four times over the past 25 years.

He served a two-year prison term after a 1998 felony burglary conviction in Sonoma County, when he used the name Jorge Mendoza Flores, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was paroled in January 1999.

He was twice convicted of misdemeanor drunken driving, once in 2004 in Placer County and in 2005 in Tehama County. Court records show he also had a misdemeanor petty theft conviction in Sacramento County in 2007.

He is being held at Sonoma County Jail without bail pending the trial.

The 2016 killing was the first homicide in Healdsburg since 2008.

