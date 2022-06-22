Healdsburg fire victim was ‘love of my life,’ mother says

Debra McCann fought back tears Tuesday as she reflected on her 26-year-old son who died when their Healdsburg home was destroyed in a June 9 fire.

Chase McCann was autistic with Down syndrome but remained active in sports, enjoyed traveling and liked walking along the Russian River with his dog, Bella.

He was an inspiration to his family, and his mother said anyone who knew him understood Chase McCann was a great person.

“He was the love of my life,” Debra McCann, 59, told The Press Democrat on Tuesday. “He was the coolest kid. He was the best kid in the world. The best.“

For 15 years, their family lived in the home on Prince Avenue, a narrow residential road lined with houses and apartments in central Healdsburg.

The tranquil atmosphere was disrupted nearly two weeks ago when flames engulfed the McCann home.

Debra McCann, who was awake that morning shortly before the fire started around 8 a.m., said she escaped with her 27-year-old daughter and 83-year-old mother. They were in an area of the house that had yet to catch fire.

Fire officials say the blaze was brought under control within minutes, but the damage was already done. Chase McCann was killed, along with five of the family’s pets: A cat named Bubba; a chicken and duck named Penny and Dixie, respectively; and two parakeets.

Bella and another dog Cash survived, along with a cat named Sammy. The family has a history of taking in pets they discover living in poor conditions, Debra McCann said.

Her 61-year-old husband, Dale, was at Kaiser Permanente for unrelated medical treatment during the fire. He has since been discharged.

The family is now living in a Santa Rosa motel until further notice.

Loved ones have started a gofundme.com fundraiser so the family can afford permanent shelter, supplies and Chase McCann’s funeral services, which are still pending.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Healdsburg Fire Chief Jason Boaz said Monday. He added that while nothing has been ruled out in terms of how the fire started, where it started is clear. The fire started in the living room and spread quickly.

Fire officials said five people escaped the blaze. Debra McCann, however, said only three people escaped. She attributed the initial miscount to the amount of people standing outside as the house burned.

“The whole town practically showed up,” she said.

One neighbor told The Press Democrat on June 9 that several tried to fight the flames with garden hoses.

An apartment building behind the home was evacuated but there was no damage to nearby property. A firefighter suffered minor burns while working the blaze and was treated and released from a hospital.

Hours after the fire had been contained, officials said the home was uninhabitable and emergency crews had been called in to board up the structure.

A chain link fence surrounds the home, and neighbors on Monday said all has been quiet along Prince Avenue since the fire.

Area resident Lisa Newton recalled seeing heavy smoke in the area on June 9 but said Monday the chaotic atmosphere had dissipated as fast at it had developed.

“Unless you drive down (Prince Avenue), I don’t think you’d know anything happened. The only visible sign is the home,” Newton, 67, said while walking her dog.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the family hasn’t been allowed onto the property to see if any belongings survived, Debra McCann said.

They’re doing their best to cope with a bad situation.

“I don’t even know how to explain how devastated we are,” Debra McCann said.

