The Healdsburg Floral Festival was one of the hottest social events in the county during the late 1800s, drawing thousands to the small city with a grand parade, tournaments and intricate floral displays.

Starting in 1857, Healdsburg had celebrated an extravagant May Day Festival and Knighthood Tournament — a unique spring fete that included “tilting tournaments,” also known as jousting, a May queen and her knights, a band-led procession, royal banquet and coronation ball — according to former Healdsburg Museum director Hannah Clayborn in her History of Healdsburg.

The May Day celebration went on hiatus periodically, and when it was revived in 1888, the ladies of Healdsburg, primarily from the local chapter of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, were tasked with adding a Floral Festival.

According to a May 2, 1888, article in the Sonoma County Tribune (the predecessor to the Healdsburg Tribune), 5,000 people swarmed the streets for that year’s festival, eager to attend its Renaissance-inspired ceremonies. The new floral display at Healdsburg’s City Hall was pronounced “the finest of the kind ever seen.”

The following year, the Floral Festival was held at Truitt’s Theater under the auspices of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, the Sonoma County County Tribune reported on May 4, 1889, labeling it “a grand success.” The event included musical entertainment, a children’s Maypole dance and vibrant floral displays in a hall decorated with flowers, ferns and evergreens. Proceeds of the festival amounted to $133.50 and benefited Healdsburg’s new Free Reading Room.

The women of St. Paul’s Guild in Healdsburg organized the 1890 Floral Festival, which the May 22, 1890, Sonoma County Tribune referred to as “the principal social event of the season.” Held again in the exquisitely decorated Truitt’s Theater, which was “overflowing with the elite of Healdsburg society,” the festival dazzled guests with its fairyland-like décor and floral booths that scented the air with the perfume of fresh flowers.

By 1895, the Healdsburg Floral Festival became a three-day extravaganza that brought in people from all around the Bay Area to witness its grand parade and ceremonies in the thoroughly decorated downtown. A May 13, 1895, article in the San Francisco Call stated the fiesta would include a baby show, baseball match, knighthood tournament, a rare literary and musical program, a concert featuring a San Francisco band and “a tug-of-war between teams of the married and single men of Sonoma County.” The were also bicycle, pony, barrel, hurdle and foot races throughout the afternoon.

Each year during the height of the Floral Festival, Bay Area newspapers would closely watch the weekslong voting contest for the festival queen. The San Francisco Call reported on April 21, 1896, that hundreds gathered for the announcement of the queen, and when Healdsburg native Alice Haigh was proclaimed the winner, people cheered themselves hoarse and celebrated long into the night.

The 1896 Floral Festival was the biggest of all the fetes thus far, as the Tribune reported on May 14, 1896: “The 10,000 or more people who came to Healdsburg to feast their eyes upon the grand floral festival vote this the most successful public celebration that ever occurred in the annals of Sonoma County.”

The Tribune further stated that the festival “saw more people in Healdsburg than ever gathered within the limits of this locality in the past.” The plaza was adorned in flowers and electric lights, Petaluma firemen marched in the parade with their decorated pet engine (the first in the county), the Sotoyome band led the mounted knights and Queen Alice’s carriage, and a grand ball “concluded the greatest and most successful celebration Sonoma County ever gave.”

The Floral Festival lasted through 1904, which started being overshadowed by Santa Rosa’s Rose Carnival and Parade (circa 1894), and in 1905 it transformed into the Russian River Fiesta, later known as the Healdsburg Water Carnival — featuring a water pageant and decorated floats parading down the river. After some years’ absence, the Water Carnival was revived in 1980 and called the Russian River Rat Race.