Healdsburg Food Pantry a lifeline for families during the pandemic

Despite its own challenges during the pandemic, the Healdsburg Food Pantry has been a lifeline for Healdsburg and Geyserville families in need.

The pantry currently serves about 130 families per week and has maintained its services the past two years, said Roger Dormire, president of the pantry’s parent nonprofit, Healdsburg Shared Ministries.

“When the pandemic hit, half of my volunteers decided they didn’t want to come in because they were afraid of getting infected,” Dormire said. “The good news is that within a month and a half we got all new volunteers, so we were able to do our normal operations, give our normal food out.”

As 2022 begins, Dormire hopes the pantry will become more accessible to Healdsburg and Geyserville residents who may worry about the stigma associated with accepting free services.

“We have the resources to give more people free food, but you can’t make people come in and get free food,” he said.

The pantry at 1505 Healdsburg Ave. provides weekly groceries such as chicken, hamburger meat, fresh produce, pantry staples and one dessert that are packaged on site. The amount of groceries received depends on the size of the family.

About 25 volunteers sort and pack the items, which are donated from Redwood Empire Food Bank, Safeway, Big John’s Market and Farm to Pantry, as well as individual donations from residents.

“We’re making the people that deserve it healthier. You know, healthy food makes healthy people and healthy people are much more productive and obviously much more happy,” Dormire said.

For more information, visit healdsburgfoodpantry.org.