Taking inspiration from an event that began in Paris more than 30 years ago, 140 locals dressed up in all-white attire to attend the 2nd annual Healdsburg en Blanc April 15 at Villa Chanticleer.

The fundraiser, with drinks, dinner and auctions, raised just over $250,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin, according to Hayley Bly, the club’s director of development.

The all-white concept for the evening was taken from the French Dîner en Blanc — “Dinner in White” — that began in 1988.

“It’s a themed event where folks wear white and come together to be in community,” said Michelle Edwards Heery, chief development officer at Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin. “We thought it would be a fun way to come together as supporters of kids, and celebrate the work the club is doing.”

The evening began with a reception that included a signature cocktail, the French 75, made with gin from Sonoma Brothers Distilling mixed with sparkling wine, lemon juice and sugar. Guests perused silent auction items during the reception, before moving to the sit-down dinner, catered by KIN Windsor.

Local wineries, including Jordan Vineyard & Winery and Siduri Wines, donated bottles to the event, and HenHouse Brewing Co. and Lagunitas Brewing Co. donated beer.

Popular auctions items included tickets to Bay Area sporting events, private baking and cocktail-making classes and a trip to Oregon’s Willamette Valley and its wineries.

During the live auction, Andres Oregon Hernandez, of Roseland, spoke about the club’s work and its positive impact on his life.

Funds from the event will go towards supporting the club’s locations in Healdsburg and Geyserville, which do not receive government funding, Bly said. The club is also starting a capital campaign in Healdsburg to remodel the facility there. Funds will also cover costs for students from low-income families to attend summer camps.

For more information, go to bgcsonoma-marin.org.