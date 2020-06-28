Healdsburg grapples with its future as economic and social crises collide with leadership turnover

In a matter of just weeks this spring, the city of Healdsburg has been thrust into the intersection of two monumental crises: the staggering economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the upheaval set in motion by calls to reform policing and curb racial injustice.

Both have rocked City Hall, where two top posts ― the appointed city manager and elected mayor ― will be vacated next week, leaving Healdsburg short on leadership at a critical time, when many residents are demanding more diverse representation on the all-white City Council and more aggressive action to confront entrenched discrimination.

The turnover in city leadership has been swift and surprising, with longtime City Manager David Mickaelian and two-term Mayor Leah Gold putting in their last days at City Hall. Mickaelian, who gave notice in early May, is leaving for a private sector job in Truckee after 15 years with the city. Gold opted to resign two weeks ago under mounting scrutiny over her handling of a request to discuss police use-of-force policies in the face of local Black Lives Matter protests.

Already, the city and its tourism-based economy were reeling from a prolonged shutdown of commercial and civic life brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which closed most businesses and continues to gouge a multimillion-dollar hole in city tax coffers. That crisis followed years of growth, especially in Healdsburg’s enviable hotel and dining sector, which have made the city of about 12,000 people a top Wine Country destination while also pricing out the lower-income workforce that keeps much of its economy running.

The combined turmoil, city officials acknowledge, has brought Healdsburg to something of a crossroads, where less-seasoned decision-makers are now faced with spurring the city’s recovery and ensuring that it evolves as a more inclusive place for all of its residents.

“These are fundamental questions that we’re looking at,” said first-term Councilman Joe Naujokas. “We’ve got some very important choices as a city leadership and as voters, to really decide, what do we want our government to look like, and what are the values? I think the city is moving in a positive direction, and we need to again have a hand at the helm to keep the city steady while we navigate these somewhat tumultuous waters.”

The gravity of the moment also hasn’t been lost on residents, including members of its community of color, who have coalesced to demand change. The City Council needs to consider what’s best for the entire population, including those traditionally underrepresented in local government, they say, and time is of the essence.

“It’s a pivotal point in city history,” said Ozzy Jimenez, 32, CEO of Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar. “I think the council may feel like, ’Hey, we can continue business as usual.’ But, right now, they should be understanding that the rest of the county and entire region . . . are looking at us. They’re wondering if Healdsburg will seize the moment. The opportunity is knocking on the door.”

So far at City Hall, the City Council has tapped resident Dave Kiff to serve as interim city manager. The 1983 graduate of Healdsburg High School recently returned to his hometown after retiring as city manager of Newport Beach and serving an interim stint in the same position with Huntington Beach.

Kiff, 55, signed on with the city in March to be a part-time special projects manager before being temporarily elevated to the chief executive role once Mickaelian announced his departure. Kiff is scheduled to fill the position through October, with the same annual base pay, $230,000, as his predecessor.

“There isn’t an easy roadmap. It’s definitely not a seat warmer (role), and there’s always something to do,” Kiff said of managing several crises at the same time. “Just looking at Healdsburg’s history, it does have an ability to kind of bounce back and weather a lot of challenges.”

The City Council also selected Roseville-based recruiting firm Bob Murray & Associates to conduct a search for city manager candidates. The city hopes to hire for the position by the end of fall.

Many residents, however, have called on the City Council to do more to involve them in its hiring process, demanding that Healdsburg better reflect and represent people of color, including the 30% of residents who are Latino. Several residents contended that public input felt limited under Mickaelian’s tenure, and want to see council chambers become a more open and welcoming environment.

“Community engagement was something the city manager paid lip service to, in my opinion,” said Tim Unger, 65, a retired technology start-up executive. “We need to grow from where we are to a new place in the future. We need somebody who’s got some foresight and can connect with the public.”