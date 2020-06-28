Subscribe

Healdsburg grapples with its future as economic and social crises collide with leadership turnover

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 27, 2020, 8:21PM

In a matter of just weeks this spring, the city of Healdsburg has been thrust into the intersection of two monumental crises: the staggering economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and the upheaval set in motion by calls to reform policing and curb racial injustice.

Both have rocked City Hall, where two top posts ― the appointed city manager and elected mayor ― will be vacated next week, leaving Healdsburg short on leadership at a critical time, when many residents are demanding more diverse representation on the all-white City Council and more aggressive action to confront entrenched discrimination.

The turnover in city leadership has been swift and surprising, with longtime City Manager David Mickaelian and two-term Mayor Leah Gold putting in their last days at City Hall. Mickaelian, who gave notice in early May, is leaving for a private sector job in Truckee after 15 years with the city. Gold opted to resign two weeks ago under mounting scrutiny over her handling of a request to discuss police use-of-force policies in the face of local Black Lives Matter protests.

Already, the city and its tourism-based economy were reeling from a prolonged shutdown of commercial and civic life brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which closed most businesses and continues to gouge a multimillion-dollar hole in city tax coffers. That crisis followed years of growth, especially in Healdsburg’s enviable hotel and dining sector, which have made the city of about 12,000 people a top Wine Country destination while also pricing out the lower-income workforce that keeps much of its economy running.

The combined turmoil, city officials acknowledge, has brought Healdsburg to something of a crossroads, where less-seasoned decision-makers are now faced with spurring the city’s recovery and ensuring that it evolves as a more inclusive place for all of its residents.

“These are fundamental questions that we’re looking at,” said first-term Councilman Joe Naujokas. “We’ve got some very important choices as a city leadership and as voters, to really decide, what do we want our government to look like, and what are the values? I think the city is moving in a positive direction, and we need to again have a hand at the helm to keep the city steady while we navigate these somewhat tumultuous waters.”

The gravity of the moment also hasn’t been lost on residents, including members of its community of color, who have coalesced to demand change. The City Council needs to consider what’s best for the entire population, including those traditionally underrepresented in local government, they say, and time is of the essence.

“It’s a pivotal point in city history,” said Ozzy Jimenez, 32, CEO of Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar. “I think the council may feel like, ’Hey, we can continue business as usual.’ But, right now, they should be understanding that the rest of the county and entire region . . . are looking at us. They’re wondering if Healdsburg will seize the moment. The opportunity is knocking on the door.”

So far at City Hall, the City Council has tapped resident Dave Kiff to serve as interim city manager. The 1983 graduate of Healdsburg High School recently returned to his hometown after retiring as city manager of Newport Beach and serving an interim stint in the same position with Huntington Beach.

Kiff, 55, signed on with the city in March to be a part-time special projects manager before being temporarily elevated to the chief executive role once Mickaelian announced his departure. Kiff is scheduled to fill the position through October, with the same annual base pay, $230,000, as his predecessor.

“There isn’t an easy roadmap. It’s definitely not a seat warmer (role), and there’s always something to do,” Kiff said of managing several crises at the same time. “Just looking at Healdsburg’s history, it does have an ability to kind of bounce back and weather a lot of challenges.”

The City Council also selected Roseville-based recruiting firm Bob Murray & Associates to conduct a search for city manager candidates. The city hopes to hire for the position by the end of fall.

Many residents, however, have called on the City Council to do more to involve them in its hiring process, demanding that Healdsburg better reflect and represent people of color, including the 30% of residents who are Latino. Several residents contended that public input felt limited under Mickaelian’s tenure, and want to see council chambers become a more open and welcoming environment.

“Community engagement was something the city manager paid lip service to, in my opinion,” said Tim Unger, 65, a retired technology start-up executive. “We need to grow from where we are to a new place in the future. We need somebody who’s got some foresight and can connect with the public.”

Gail Jonas, 80, a retired attorney, said the city manager hire will set an important course in the city’s response to its most pressing issues.

“That’s our employee, too, and we pay that person’s salary and we should be there to help guide the council,” Jonas said. “One resident might be worrying about this, but what are other residents worried about, and what keeps them awake at night? Wouldn’t our City Council want to know?”

Healdsburg has developed a six-question survey ― in English and Spanish ― seeking public feedback on what they would like to see in their next city manager, according to a city spokeswoman. But, beyond that, council members said, some level of confidentiality is required to attract the best applicants while respecting their privacy in the job hunt, leaving the key decision with the council behind closed doors.

“That’s part of the job . . . and is our responsibility, and we were elected to represent the citizens,” said Vice Mayor Evelyn Mitchell. “We want to hear what everybody has to say. We’ll take all that into account, and that’s why we’re asking for it. We would love to get diversity both on council and in our commissions, and in the city manager. Just because we’re white doesn’t mean we’re not going to make a good decision.”

One way to immediately address the lack of diversity on the City Council would be to appoint a person of color to the 2½ years remaining on Gold’s term. The council also has until July 12 to place the seat on the November ballot, and Gold, noting that possibility as she announced her resignation, encouraged people of color to consider running. The council is set to take up the item at a special meeting Monday.

In 2016, a similar scenario took place in Healdsburg after longtime Councilman Eric Ziedrich opted to leave his position halfway through his term. The City Council chose to appoint the next-highest vote-getter in the most election ― outgoing Councilman Gary Plass ― to occupy the seat in the interim, and hold a special election for an 18-month term. Gold won that seat and then a second term on the council after a 13-year absence.

Jimenez, who recently served as a state Democratic Party delegate, has begun advocating for the appointment. He seeks to immediately contribute to making the decisions that will set the city’s agenda during this decisive time, he said.

“There is so much work to be done right now,” Jimenez said. “All of these things cannot wait until the election in November. The community needs to make sure the council is listening to them, and leaning into conversations that are sometimes uncomfortable for us, but that’s part of being in elected government.”

In interviews, current council members were noncommittal about how they might approach filling the seat this time around. Councilman David Hagele said there were pros and cons to each possible option, but having already once gone through the appointment process with Plass sets up the council well to make a sound decision, he said.

“As a new council member, it takes a while to learn the ropes, and that was right out of the gate,” Hagele said of the past appointment at the start of his first term. “I’ve been through it. All but Evelyn have been through it. So a lot of experience has been gained and it’s been a very rapid learning curve. That amount of experience . . . is going into all decisions going forward, and I think that’s a good thing.”

Also on the Monday agenda, the council is poised to appoint one of its own to take over in the rotating mayor’s seat. Mitchell, the vice mayor who is about two years into her first term, said she is ready, citing a dozen years on the local Humane Society board.

The election in November grants voters another way to shake up the city’s governance if they wish to see Healdsburg go in a different direction. If Gold’s seat is slated for contention at that time, the election could mark the first time in Healdsburg’s history that four seats appeared on a single ballot.

Naujokas, Hagele and Councilman Shaun McCaffery all are signaling their intent to run for reelection. Three first-time candidates have also filed paperwork with the city: Ariel Kelley, chief executive officer of local nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg; Charlie Duffy, a retired higher education administrator; and Doralice Handal, former owner of the now-shuttered Cheese Shop of Healdsburg.

For whoever joins Mitchell on the council, the job will be demanding. Paramount to initiating the healing process will be establishing connections to give voice to the city’s racial and ethnic minorities, as well as planned reforms to the Police Department. That’s on top of a packed agenda in the coming years that already includes striking a proper balance between tourism and the needs of residents, continuing progress on affordable housing production and addressing other social inequities illuminated by the national conversation about race.

All the while, the city is set to contend over at least the next two years with big blows to its parks and recreation budget and a decline in tax money for affordable housing creation, infrastructure and public safety programs.

“Yes, I think it’s a critical moment for the city,” said McCaffery. “But I have faith that we’re going to get through this and when all of this has passed ― COVID, and everyone is immunized ― Healdsburg is going to still be a wonderful place to live, and we’re going to emerge out of this stronger. So in the big picture, it reminds me of that Grateful Dead song: ‘We will survive. We will get by.’ ”

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

