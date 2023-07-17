Healdsburg High School SkillsUSA adviser Derek Corsino seeks community members to mentor students currently in the program as well as donations for scholarships to support seniors who’d like to continue in career- and technical-educational trades.

Two Healdsburg High School culinary arts students who participated in a national competition in June didn’t place but returned home with new lessons on improving their culinary skills.

Hadley Rueter, 17, and Alisa Strykowski, 15, competed in the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference last month in Atlanta. The national competition showcases the top career- and technical-education students from across the country, with competitors coming from all 50 states and the U.S. territories.

Healdsburg High culinary arts teacher Derek Corsino who served as the students’ SkillsUSA adviser, said despite not placing, they both “did phenomenally“ and just reaching the national level was a huge accomplishment.

Hadley and Alisa were joined by fellow Healdsburg High student, Julia Dolph, a 16-year-old sophomore and SkillsUSA chapter vice president. She who attended the conference’s leadership events and won a tour of a local music venue during the experience, Corsino said.

Though Hadley and Alisa practiced rigorously prior to the event, “it’s often dealing with the circumstances which is the hardest thing,” Corsino said of the competition, which was held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Alisa’s work station — a plywood table topped with craft paper — was over 50 feet from the large commercial grade oven she used to make bread, puff pastries, galettes, pâte à choux and cookies. She also made pastry cream and decorated a cake during the seven-hour baking competition in which she was up against 36 other competitors.

"I really enjoyed the overall experience. The competing part is a little stressful, but I think it’s a really cool environment and ... people should take their shot at trying to make it to this level,” Alisa said, adding that she hopes to return to compete next year.

They don’t have the official rankings yet, but “she was all smiles when she came out and that’s what I want to see as her adviser, her teacher and her mentor,” Corsino said.

Hadley, Healdsburg High’s SkillsUSA chapter president, won a bronze in last year’s national competition and returned again this year against 44 competitors in the culinary arts category.

Though she had a “hiccup” early on during the five hour competition, which Corsino attributed to too few clocks in the competition area, her entrees were “flawless.”

A former SingleThread intern, she showed off her newly acquired skills at the competition, like an intricately cut garnish atop a consommé, which earned her high praise, Corsino said.

“She persevered. She dug deep and she finished at a high level,” he said of Hadley. “While she didn’t place where she wanted to be she did a phenomenal job and I couldn’t be more proud.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.